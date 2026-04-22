South Africa’s stunting crisis has reached alarming levels, with 30% of children under five in Mpumalanga province suffering from chronic malnutrition, according to the latest data from the National Department of Health. The crisis, described by health officials as a national emergency, threatens the country’s progress toward achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly on poverty reduction, education, and health. The situation is worsening in rural areas where access to nutritious food and healthcare remains limited, raising concerns about the long-term development of an entire generation.

Stunting Rates Reach Critical Levels

Stunting, defined as impaired growth and development due to poor nutrition and repeated infections, affects nearly one in three children in Mpumalanga. This is significantly higher than the national average of 26%, highlighting the region’s deepening food insecurity. The data, released by the South African Health Department in July 2024, underscores the failure of recent government initiatives to address malnutrition in vulnerable communities. Health Minister Joe Phaahla has warned that without urgent action, the long-term consequences will be severe, including lower educational attainment and reduced economic productivity.

economy-business · South Africa's Stunting Crisis Hits 30% in Mpumalanga — Children at Risk

Dr. Noma Dlamini, a nutrition expert at the University of Pretoria, explained that stunting is not just a health issue but a development crisis. “Children who are stunted are more likely to perform poorly in school and have lower earning potential as adults. This has a ripple effect on the entire economy,” she said. The statistics reveal a stark disparity between urban and rural areas, with rural regions reporting stunting rates up to 35%, compared to 25% in urban centres.

Root Causes: Poverty, Inequality, and Systemic Failures

The stunting crisis is deeply rooted in South Africa’s structural inequalities. Over 60% of the population lives below the upper poverty line, with many families unable to afford a balanced diet. The National Development Plan 2030 aimed to reduce hunger and improve nutrition, but implementation has been inconsistent. In Mpumalanga, where mining and agriculture are key industries, economic decline has exacerbated food insecurity, particularly in informal settlements and rural farming communities.

“We are seeing a collapse of the social safety net,” said Thandiwe Mkhize, a community worker in Ermelo, a town in Mpumalanga. “Many families rely on government food aid, but it’s not enough. Children are growing up without the nutrients they need to thrive.” The lack of access to clean water, poor sanitation, and limited healthcare services further compound the problem, creating a cycle of poverty and malnutrition that is difficult to break.

Government Response and International Pressure

The South African government has launched a multi-sectoral initiative to combat stunting, including the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy. However, critics argue that the plan lacks sufficient funding and clear implementation timelines. The World Food Programme (WFP) has called for increased investment in nutrition programmes, particularly in the most affected provinces. In a recent statement, WFP representative James Njoroge said, “Without targeted interventions, South Africa risks losing a generation to preventable malnutrition.”

Local NGOs are stepping in to fill the gap. The Hunger Project, a non-profit based in Johannesburg, has launched a mobile nutrition clinic in Mpumalanga, providing free health check-ups and dietary advice to over 5,000 children. “We need more of this kind of grassroots effort,” said project manager Lindiwe Mabaso. “But it can’t be done alone. The government must take responsibility and act now.”

Education and Long-Term Development

Stunted children are more likely to struggle in school, which has long-term implications for their future earnings and overall economic contribution. A 2023 study by the South African Institute of Race Relations found that children who were stunted in early childhood were 30% less likely to complete secondary education. This highlights the urgent need for integrated policies that link nutrition with education and economic growth.

“Education is a key driver of development, but it can’t be effective if children are not healthy,” said Professor Sipho Mbeki, a developmental economist. “This crisis is a wake-up call for the government to invest more in early childhood development.”

What Comes Next: A Race Against Time

With the 2024 national budget still under negotiation, stakeholders are urging the government to prioritise nutrition and food security. The National Department of Health has set a target to reduce stunting rates by 10% by 2025, but achieving this will require coordinated action across multiple sectors. Civil society groups are also pushing for greater transparency and accountability in how public funds are allocated.

As the country prepares for the upcoming local elections, the stunting crisis is likely to become a key issue for voters. With over 12 million children under five in South Africa, the stakes could not be higher. The coming months will determine whether the government can turn the tide on this national emergency or risk leaving a generation behind.

Editorial Opinion However, critics argue that the plan lacks sufficient funding and clear implementation timelines. This highlights the urgent need for integrated policies that link nutrition with education and economic growth. — panapress.org Editorial Team