Nigeria has unveiled a bold 2026 national composting initiative aimed at reducing urban waste and promoting sustainable agriculture. The plan, announced by the Federal Ministry of Environment, seeks to transform organic waste into nutrient-rich compost, addressing both environmental and agricultural challenges. The project, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), targets a 50% reduction in food waste by 2026, with a focus on cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Kano.

Composting as a Tool for Sustainable Development

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes sustainable resource management and climate resilience. Composting reduces methane emissions from landfills and provides a natural alternative to chemical fertilizers, which are costly and environmentally damaging. According to the Nigerian Environmental Study Centre, the country generates over 30 million tonnes of organic waste annually, with only 15% being recycled.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches National Composting Initiative — 2026 Targets 50% Waste Reduction

Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior environmental scientist at the University of Ibadan, highlights the importance of the initiative. “Composting isn’t just about waste management—it’s about creating a circular economy that benefits farmers and the environment,” he says. The project also aims to train over 10,000 urban residents in composting techniques, with pilot programs already underway in Lagos and Kaduna.

Challenges in Implementation

Despite the promise, challenges remain. Nigeria’s waste management infrastructure is underdeveloped, and public awareness of composting is low. In Lagos, for example, only 12% of households participate in organized waste recycling programs. The government acknowledges these hurdles and plans to collaborate with local communities and private companies to scale up the initiative.

One of the key obstacles is the lack of standardized composting technologies. While the government has introduced several models, including household composters and community-based systems, adoption has been uneven. “We need to ensure that the tools provided are affordable and easy to use,” says Ngozi Okonkwo, a project manager at the Lagos Waste Management Authority.

Opportunities for Economic Growth

The composting initiative presents significant economic opportunities, particularly in rural areas. By converting organic waste into compost, smallholder farmers can reduce their reliance on imported fertilizers, cutting costs and improving soil health. In Kano, a pilot project has already seen a 20% increase in crop yields among participating farmers.

Additionally, the initiative could create thousands of jobs in waste collection, processing, and distribution. According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s informal waste sector employs over 500,000 people, many of whom could be integrated into the formal composting industry. This aligns with the African Development Bank’s focus on green jobs and inclusive growth.

Private sector involvement is also expected to play a key role. Companies like Responsibly, a local waste management firm, have partnered with the government to provide composting equipment and training. “This is a win-win for the environment and the economy,” says Responsibly’s CEO, Chidi Nwosu.

Looking Ahead: A Greener Nigeria by 2026

The success of the 2026 composting initiative will depend on continued government support, public engagement, and innovation. The next major milestone is the launch of a national composting certification program in early 2025, which will set quality standards for compost products. This will help build consumer trust and encourage wider adoption.

As Nigeria moves forward, the initiative serves as a model for other African countries facing similar waste and agricultural challenges. With a clear roadmap and strong partnerships, the country is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable development on the continent.

Editorial Opinion Opportunities for Economic Growth The composting initiative presents significant economic opportunities, particularly in rural areas. By converting organic waste into compost, smallholder farmers can reduce their reliance on imported fertilizers, cutting costs and improving soil health. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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