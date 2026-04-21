The Nigerian Research and Development Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has officially opened applications for its PhD Biotechnology programme, aiming to train 500 scientists across the country by 2026. The initiative, based in Lagos, is part of a broader push to strengthen Africa’s biotech sector and align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises science, technology, and innovation as key drivers of development. The programme is expected to address critical gaps in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability, sectors vital to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Programme Details and Objectives

The RGCB, a leading institution under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, announced the call for applications on 15 June 2024. The PhD programme will focus on areas such as genetic engineering, bioinformatics, and biopharmaceuticals, with a strong emphasis on practical research and industry collaboration. The goal is to equip Nigerian scientists with the skills needed to tackle local and regional challenges, from food security to disease control. The programme is open to graduates from universities across Nigeria, with a selection process that includes written exams and interviews.

economy-business · RGCB Launches PhD Biotechnology Programme in Lagos

Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, the director of the RGCB, said the initiative is a critical step in positioning Nigeria as a biotech hub in West Africa. “We are not just training scientists; we are building a pipeline of innovation that can support national development and regional integration,” he said. The programme will be offered in partnership with the African Institute for Biotechnology and the University of Ibadan, ensuring access to both local and international expertise.

Link to African Development Goals

The RGCB’s PhD programme aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure) and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals). By investing in higher education and research, Nigeria is addressing long-standing challenges in science and technology, which have historically lagged behind other African nations. The programme also supports the African Union’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA 2024), which calls for increased investment in research and development to drive economic transformation.

Experts argue that biotechnology can play a pivotal role in solving some of Africa’s most pressing issues. In Nigeria, where over 60% of the population relies on agriculture, advancements in biotech can improve crop yields and resilience to climate change. Additionally, the sector has the potential to create thousands of jobs, reduce dependency on foreign imports, and boost the country’s export capabilities. With the RGCB’s focus on training local talent, the initiative could help reverse the brain drain that has long affected Africa’s scientific community.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promise of the programme, challenges remain. Funding for scientific research in Nigeria has historically been limited, with the government allocating less than 1% of GDP to research and development. This has led to a reliance on international donors and private sector partnerships. However, the RGCB’s collaboration with the African Institute for Biotechnology and the University of Ibadan may help secure additional resources and ensure the programme’s sustainability.

Another challenge is the need for better infrastructure and laboratory facilities. While the RGCB has made progress in recent years, many Nigerian universities still lack the equipment and training needed to support advanced biotech research. The PhD programme could serve as a model for improving laboratory standards and attracting more students to the field. By focusing on hands-on training and industry engagement, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications.

Global and Regional Implications

The RGCB’s initiative is part of a growing trend across Africa, where countries are increasingly investing in science and technology to drive economic growth. Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia have all launched similar programmes in recent years, aiming to build local expertise and reduce reliance on foreign scientists. Nigeria’s move could inspire other African nations to follow suit, creating a network of biotech hubs that support regional collaboration and innovation.

Furthermore, the programme could enhance Nigeria’s role in the global biotech landscape. As the continent’s most populous country, Nigeria has the potential to become a leader in biotech research and development. By producing a new generation of scientists, the RGCB is helping to position Nigeria as a key player in the African innovation ecosystem.

Next Steps and What to Watch

The RGCB expects to announce the first cohort of PhD candidates by October 2024. Applicants must submit their forms by 30 July, with shortlisted candidates invited for written exams and interviews in August. The programme is set to begin in January 2025, with the first batch of students starting their research projects in Lagos. The success of the initiative will depend on continued government support, funding, and partnerships with both national and international institutions.

As Nigeria works to strengthen its biotech sector, the RGCB’s PhD programme offers a glimpse into the future of African development. By investing in education and innovation, the country is taking a crucial step toward achieving its long-term economic and social goals. Readers should watch for updates on the programme’s progress, as well as the broader implications for Africa’s scientific and technological advancement.