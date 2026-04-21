Nigeria’s Ministry of Trade and Investment has unveiled a new trade policy aimed at boosting regional integration and economic growth across West Africa. The move comes as the country seeks to strengthen its position within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which was launched in 2021. The policy includes measures to reduce non-tariff barriers, streamline customs procedures, and promote cross-border e-commerce. Officials say the reforms will create over 500,000 jobs by 2025, targeting a key goal of the AfCFTA to increase intra-African trade to 50% by 2030.

Policy Focus on Trade Liberalization

The new policy prioritizes trade liberalization, with specific measures to cut red tape for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating across borders. The National Trade Policy 2024–2027, launched by Trade Minister Kemi Adeosun, includes a digital trade platform to facilitate real-time customs clearance. This initiative is expected to cut processing times from weeks to days, a major improvement for businesses in Lagos and Abuja, where many SMEs operate.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches New Trade Policy to Boost Regional Integration

“The AfCFTA is not just a trade agreement—it is a development strategy,” Adeosun said in a recent speech. “By reducing trade costs, we are unlocking economic potential for millions of Nigerians.” The policy also introduces a regional logistics framework, with partnerships established with Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Benin to improve transport corridors. This is a critical step in addressing the continent’s long-standing infrastructure challenges, which have hindered economic growth for decades.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the optimism, experts warn that implementation will be key. The policy faces hurdles such as inconsistent enforcement of trade laws and the need for better coordination between local and regional authorities. In a recent report, the African Development Bank noted that while 60% of African countries have signed the AfCFTA, only 25% have fully implemented its provisions. Nigeria, as one of the continent’s largest economies, has a unique opportunity to set a precedent for other nations.

“This is a game-changer, but only if it is backed by strong governance and accountability,” said Dr. Chidi Nwokolo, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “Nigeria must invest in digital infrastructure and training for customs officers to make this work.” The government has pledged to allocate N50 billion to support the initiative, with a focus on improving border infrastructure and digital connectivity.

Impact on SMEs and Cross-Border Commerce

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stand to benefit the most from the new policy. A survey by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) found that 70% of SMEs face delays at customs, costing them an average of 15% in lost revenue. The new digital platform aims to address this by allowing businesses to submit documentation online and track shipments in real time.

“This is a relief for traders like me,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a textile exporter based in Lagos. “I used to wait for weeks to get my goods through customs. Now, I can do it in a day.” The policy also encourages the use of mobile money and digital payments, which aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic goals of increasing financial inclusion. By 2025, the government aims to have 80% of all trade transactions conducted digitally.

Looking Ahead

The next step for Nigeria is to ensure the policy is rolled out effectively. The government has set a deadline of March 2025 for the full implementation of the digital trade platform. Regional partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are expected to play a key role in monitoring progress and offering technical support. As the AfCFTA continues to take shape, Nigeria’s success in implementing these reforms could serve as a model for other African nations striving to achieve the continent’s development goals.

Readers should watch for the first quarterly report on the policy’s impact, expected in late 2024. This will provide a clearer picture of how the reforms are affecting trade, employment, and economic growth across the region.