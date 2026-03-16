Indian tech giants Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, and Wipro have scaled back canteen menus amid a worsening liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, highlighting supply chain vulnerabilities in corporate operations. The crisis, driven by delayed imports and rising demand, has disrupted daily routines for thousands of employees across major cities. While the issue is primarily domestic, it underscores broader challenges in energy infrastructure that resonate with African development goals, where reliable energy access remains a critical barrier to growth.

Corporate Canteens Feel the LPG Pressure

The LPG shortage, attributed to global supply chain delays and increased industrial consumption, has forced firms to reduce menu options at corporate canteens. Infosys, one of India’s largest IT firms, reported a 30% decrease in meal variety at its Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices, while Cognizant trimmed its lunch offerings by 20%. Wipro and TCS also faced similar constraints, with staff relying on pre-packaged meals or external vendors. The move reflects a broader trend of businesses adapting to energy scarcity, a challenge mirrored across Africa, where 600 million people lack reliable electricity.

economy-business · Infosys, Cognizant Cut Canteen Menus as LPG Crisis Hits Indian Firms

“This isn’t just about food; it’s about operational efficiency,” said a corporate spokesperson. “LPG is vital for cooking, and disruptions ripple through daily operations.” The issue highlights how energy insecurity can strain corporate productivity, a concern shared by African nations striving to attract foreign investment and boost manufacturing.

Infrastructure Gaps and Economic Growth

Africa’s energy deficit, which costs the continent $43 billion annually in lost economic output, mirrors India’s challenges. Both regions face gaps in infrastructure that hinder industrial expansion and job creation. For instance, Nigeria’s power shortages have stalled textile and food processing industries, while Kenya’s energy shortages have slowed tech sector growth. The LPG crisis in India serves as a reminder of how interconnected infrastructure and economic development are, a lesson applicable to African nations aiming to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 7 on affordable energy.

Infosys’ operations in Nigeria, where it employs over 5,000 staff, have also been affected by regional energy fluctuations. “Stable energy supply is key to our expansion plans,” said an Infosys executive. “Without it, scaling operations becomes harder.” This ties into broader African development efforts, where private sector involvement is critical for infrastructure investment. Partnerships between governments and companies, like those in Kenya’s renewable energy projects, offer models for overcoming similar hurdles.

Cognizant’s Strategic Adjustments

Cognizant, which has a significant presence in Nigerian tech hubs, has also adapted to the LPG crisis by optimizing its canteen logistics. The firm reported a shift to gas-efficient cooking appliances and partnerships with local suppliers to maintain meal quality. “These adjustments ensure minimal disruption,” said a Cognizant spokesperson. “They also align with our sustainability goals, which are vital for long-term growth.” Such strategies resonate with African development frameworks, where sustainability and efficiency are prioritized to maximize limited resources.

Cognizant’s analysis of Nigeria’s energy market, released earlier this year, highlighted the need for decentralized power solutions. “Off-grid solar and microgrids could bridge the gap,” the report stated. This insight parallels efforts in countries like Ethiopia and Ghana, where off-grid energy projects are boosting rural connectivity and economic activity. For firms like Cognizant, such initiatives represent both a challenge and an opportunity to support African growth.

Broader Implications for Corporate and Continental Growth

The LPG crisis underscores how energy shortages can disrupt corporate operations, a risk that extends beyond India. For African economies, where 60% of businesses face power outages, such disruptions can stall progress. The situation also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in infrastructure development. In Nigeria, for example, collaborations between energy firms and the government have increased power generation capacity by 25% over the past decade.

As Infosys and Cognizant navigate these challenges, their strategies offer lessons for African firms. Diversifying energy sources, adopting efficient technologies, and investing in local supply chains can mitigate risks. “These steps are not just operational—they’re strategic,” said an industry analyst. “They reflect a shift toward resilience, which is essential for Africa’s development trajectory.”