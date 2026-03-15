Economists Slam Impact of War on Africa's Economic Growth - What It Means for Nigeria

War's Toll on African Economies Revealed by Experts

Two leading economists, João Galamba and Pedro Brinca, have recently highlighted the significant impact that ongoing global conflicts are having on the economies of African nations, particularly Nigeria. Their analysis underscores the challenges faced by the continent in achieving its development goals, especially in terms of infrastructure, economic growth, and stability.

economy-business · Economists Slam Impact of War on Africa's Economic Growth - What It Means for Nigeria

According to Galamba and Brinca, the war has led to increased volatility in commodity prices, which is detrimental to many African countries that rely heavily on exports such as oil and minerals. This volatility not only affects trade balances but also impacts the overall economic stability of these nations.

Nigeria's Economic Challenges Deepened

The impact on Nigeria is particularly noteworthy. The country's economy, already grappling with issues such as currency depreciation and inflation, has been further strained by the war-induced fluctuations in global markets. These challenges pose a threat to Nigeria’s aspirations for sustained economic growth and development.

“The war is acting as a double-edged sword for Nigeria,” said Pedro Brinca. “On one hand, it disrupts traditional trading patterns and increases costs. On the other hand, it presents an opportunity for diversification of economic activities and reduced dependence on traditional exports.”

Infrastructure Development Slowed Down

The war has also slowed down infrastructure development across Africa, including Nigeria. With resources often diverted towards military spending or reallocated due to economic instability, projects such as roads, bridges, and power generation face delays or reductions in scale. This hampers the continent’s ability to improve living standards and attract foreign investment.

João Galamba noted, “Investment in infrastructure is crucial for Africa’s long-term growth. Without it, the continent risks falling behind in the global race for technological advancement and economic prosperity.”

Economic Stability at Risk

The economists warn that continued instability caused by the war could jeopardize recent gains made in economic stability across Africa. This includes the progress seen in areas such as healthcare access and educational attainment, which are closely tied to broader economic conditions.

“Economic stability is the foundation upon which development goals are built,” explained Galamba. “Without it, efforts to improve health outcomes and educational opportunities can be undermined.”

African Development Goals Under Threat

The impact of the war on Africa’s economic landscape highlights the interconnectedness of global events and local development goals. As such, achieving targets set out in frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals becomes more challenging.

However, the situation also presents opportunities for innovation and adaptation. African countries, including Nigeria, may find new ways to bolster their economies and achieve their developmental aspirations despite the current challenges posed by global conflict.