Mother Slams Health System After Daughter's Sudden Death Due to Epilepsy

Nicola’s Tragic Loss

Mrs Ann Burns, a resident of Lagos, Nigeria, has expressed deep sorrow and frustration following the sudden death of her daughter, Nicola, who had been living with epilepsy. The young girl passed away in her sleep, leaving her mother devastated and questioning the healthcare system.

economy-business · Mother Slams Health System After Daughter's Sudden Death Due to Epilepsy

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures, affects millions of people worldwide, including many in Africa. In Nigeria, it is estimated that over two million individuals suffer from epilepsy, making it a significant public health issue.

The Challenges of Living with Epilepsy

Mrs Burns describes how Nicola’s condition was managed with medication, but she would occasionally experience seizures. However, the suddenness of her passing came as a shock to the family, highlighting the unpredictable nature of epilepsy and the need for better understanding and care.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders globally, affecting people across all ages, races, and genders. In Africa, access to proper diagnosis and treatment remains limited due to various factors such as lack of medical facilities, shortage of trained personnel, and financial constraints.

Advocating for Change

Mrs Burns is now using her personal experience to advocate for improved healthcare services for those living with epilepsy. She believes that more awareness and investment in epilepsy research could help save lives and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

In Nigeria, efforts have been made to address the healthcare needs of its citizens, with initiatives such as the National Health Insurance Scheme aimed at increasing access to affordable healthcare. However, there is still a long way to go, especially in providing specialised care for conditions like epilepsy.

African Development Goals and Epilepsy

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include targets related to good health and well-being, which align closely with the need for better epilepsy care in Africa. Improving access to healthcare services and reducing mortality rates from non-communicable diseases, such as epilepsy, are crucial steps towards achieving these goals.

The WHO has identified epilepsy as a priority area for action in Africa, recognising the need for better diagnosis, treatment, and support for those affected. By focusing on epilepsy and other neurological disorders, African countries can work towards improving overall health outcomes and contributing to global health equity.

Looking Ahead

Mrs Burns hopes that her story will inspire others to take action and support epilepsy research and care. She also encourages policymakers to prioritise funding for healthcare infrastructure and training for healthcare professionals, ensuring that no family faces the same unexpected loss as hers.

As Africa continues to develop and grow, addressing the challenges posed by epilepsy and other chronic conditions is essential for creating healthier, more prosperous communities. Through collaboration and commitment, progress can be made towards a future where everyone has access to the care they need.