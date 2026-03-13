Malema Pushes for Health Over Handouts as Ramaphosa Listens

Malema Advocates for 24-Hour Clinics

In a bold move aimed at addressing one of South Africa’s most pressing needs, Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the establishment of 24-hour healthcare facilities across the country. Malema believes that such a step would significantly improve access to medical care for millions of South Africans, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life.

economy-business · Malema Pushes for Health Over Handouts as Ramaphosa Listens

This initiative comes at a time when the country faces numerous challenges, including high unemployment rates, economic instability, and disparities in healthcare access. By focusing on 24-hour clinics, Malema aims to address the immediate healthcare needs of citizens while also setting an example for other African nations to follow.

Ramaphosa Considers the Proposal

The proposal by Malema has caught the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is known for his commitment to improving healthcare services in South Africa. The president is currently considering the feasibility of implementing 24-hour clinics nationwide, taking into account the potential benefits as well as the financial and logistical requirements.

Ramaphosa’s decision to listen to Malema’s suggestions reflects a broader trend in African leadership, where leaders often engage with different political parties and interest groups to find solutions to national issues. This collaborative approach can lead to more comprehensive and effective policies that benefit the entire population.

African Development Goals and Healthcare Access

The push for 24-hour clinics aligns closely with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which includes improving healthcare access as a key goal. By focusing on round-the-clock medical care, South Africa can set a precedent for other countries on the continent, demonstrating how innovative approaches can help meet the healthcare needs of diverse populations.

Moreover, the success of 24-hour clinics could have ripple effects beyond South Africa’s borders, inspiring neighbouring countries to adopt similar models. This could lead to a regional improvement in healthcare standards, contributing to the overall development of the continent.

Economic Growth and Health Care Integration

The implementation of 24-hour clinics could also have significant implications for South Africa’s economy. Improved healthcare access can lead to better productivity and reduced absenteeism among workers, contributing to stronger economic growth. Additionally, it can attract foreign investment, as businesses look for locations with robust healthcare systems.

In this context, Malema’s emphasis on healthcare over immediate handouts highlights the importance of long-term planning and sustainable development strategies. While short-term relief measures are necessary, they do not address the root causes of economic and social challenges in the same way that structural improvements in healthcare can.

Governance and Public Trust

The proposal for 24-hour clinics also speaks to the broader issue of public trust in government. By showing a willingness to consider innovative solutions and engage with different viewpoints, Ramaphosa can strengthen his relationship with the public and build a more cohesive society. This is particularly important in South Africa, where historical divisions continue to impact social and economic outcomes.

Furthermore, successful implementation of the 24-hour clinic system could serve as a model for other areas of governance, encouraging transparency, collaboration, and responsiveness to citizen needs. Such an approach can foster a sense of unity and shared purpose, crucial for achieving the ambitious goals set out in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Continental Challenges and Opportunities

As South Africa grapples with its healthcare challenges, it serves as a microcosm for many of the issues faced across the continent. From Nigeria to Kenya, African nations are striving to improve healthcare access and quality, often facing similar obstacles such as limited resources and uneven distribution of services.

The success of 24-hour clinics in South Africa could provide valuable insights and best practices for other countries looking to enhance their healthcare systems. It also underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation and knowledge sharing in addressing continental challenges.

By focusing on healthcare access, Malema and Ramaphosa are not only addressing a critical need within South Africa but also contributing to the broader narrative of African progress and development. As the country moves forward, the impact of this initiative could be felt far beyond its borders, shaping the future of healthcare and development across the continent.