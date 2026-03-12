Carlos Rodrigues, CEO of Mota-Engil, emphasised Portugal's robust capability to undertake public infrastructure projects in Africa during a recent event in Leiria. He stated, "Não ouvi falar espanhol em Leiria," which reflects a commitment to showcasing Portuguese expertise in the construction sector.

Investment in Infrastructure: A Key to Development

Portugal's Mota-Engil has been actively involved in various infrastructure projects across Africa, highlighting its significant role in the continent's development. The company has engaged in building roads, bridges, and hospitals, contributing to economic growth and improved public services. With the African Union's Agenda 2063 aiming for inclusive growth, the involvement of firms like Mota-Engil aligns with these ambitious goals.

As African nations grapple with infrastructure deficits, the experience and resources that Mota-Engil brings can help bridge gaps and accelerate development. The relevance of public works cannot be overstated, especially in regions where infrastructure is a bottleneck to economic activity.

Engil's Strategic Position in Africa

Mota-Engil operates in several African countries, including Angola, Mozambique, and Ghana. This strategic positioning allows the firm to tap into emerging markets while supporting local economies. By engaging local contractors, Mota-Engil not only enhances its operational efficiency but also stimulates job creation and skills transfer, aligning with the continent's development objectives.

The company's approach exemplifies the potential for public-private partnerships (PPPs) to foster sustainable development. These collaborations can lead to better governance and infrastructure management, essential components for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the promising landscape, challenges remain. Political instability, regulatory hurdles, and funding issues can impede project execution. However, Mota-Engil's commitment to working closely with the local governments and understanding their needs positions it well to navigate these challenges.

Moreover, as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) comes into effect, there is a heightened opportunity for companies like Mota-Engil to expand their operations, fostering intercontinental trade and investment. This economic integration could lead to more lucrative projects, benefiting both the firm and the host nations.

Governo's Role in Facilitating Development

The role of the Portuguese government (Governo) in supporting companies like Mota-Engil is crucial. By promoting diplomatic relations and trade agreements with African nations, the government can facilitate smoother operations for Portuguese companies overseas. This support can enhance Portugal's standing as a reliable partner in African development.

Additionally, the Governo's focus on development aid and capacity building will resonate with African nations seeking sustainable growth. By fostering such relationships, Portugal can leverage its experience to assist African countries in achieving their development goals.

Looking Forward: The Future of Portuguese Firms in Africa

The future looks promising for Mota-Engil and other Portuguese firms in Africa. As more countries prioritise infrastructure development, the demand for experienced contractors will only grow. Mota-Engil's proactive approach and commitment to excellence could set a benchmark for other companies looking to enter the African market.

Ultimately, the collaboration between Portuguese firms and African nations presents a unique opportunity to drive progress across the continent. By addressing infrastructural challenges, enhancing governance, and promoting economic growth, partnerships like these can contribute significantly to Africa's development agenda.