Escalating violence in South Sudan threatens a return to full-blown civil war, with rebel leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir accusing each other of orchestrating attacks that have killed dozens and displaced thousands since late January.

Rising Tensions and Recent Attacks

The Role of Riek Machar

President Salva Kiir’s Response

African Development Goals and Continental Challenges

Regional and International Reactions

Consequences and Future Outlook If left unchecked, the renewed violence in South Sudan could lead to a full-scale civil war, with far-reaching consequences for regional stability and development. Continued conflict would likely result in increased displacement, humanitarian crises, and economic decline. Furthermore, it could strain diplomatic relations within the African Union and hinder progress towards the continent's development goals. As such, it is crucial for all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and reconciliation, working together to find a lasting solution to the crisis. The situation in South Sudan serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of achieving peace and development in post-conflict regions and underscores the importance of sustained international support and cooperation.

The renewed violence began in mid-January when clashes erupted between government forces and rebels loyal to Riek Machar, the former vice president turned opposition leader. The fighting has spread across multiple states, including Jonglei and Unity, where both sides accuse each other of violating a ceasefire agreement signed in 2018. According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), over 30 people have been killed and more than 10,000 displaced in recent weeks. The conflict has also disrupted humanitarian aid operations, exacerbating an already dire food security situation in the country.Riek Machar, once seen as a potential mediator in peace negotiations, has become a central figure in the escalating violence. His Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition (SPLM-IO) accuses the government of launching premeditated attacks aimed at destabilising the region. Machar has called for international intervention, citing the need for a robust peacekeeping force to protect civilians and enforce the ceasefire. In a statement released last week, he warned that continued violence could plunge the country back into full-scale civil war, a scenario that would have devastating consequences for regional stability.President Salva Kiir, who has been in power since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has dismissed accusations of provoking the violence. In a televised address, Kiir accused Machar and his allies of using the ceasefire as a cover for regrouping and rearming, claiming that they have violated multiple ceasefire agreements. He has called for the international community to hold Machar accountable for the recent attacks and has vowed to continue military operations until peace is restored. However, critics argue that Kiir’s hardline stance has contributed to the current crisis by failing to address underlying political and economic grievances.The resurgence of violence in South Sudan poses significant challenges to the continent’s development goals. South Sudan, one of the world’s youngest nations, has struggled to establish stable governance and economic systems since its independence. The ongoing conflict undermines efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education, critical components of sustainable development. Moreover, the instability in South Sudan has ripple effects throughout East Africa, impacting trade routes and refugee flows. For Nigeria, which shares borders with Chad and Cameroon, the situation highlights the interconnectedness of regional security and the need for coordinated responses to crises.The escalation of violence has prompted urgent calls for action from regional bodies such as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU). IGAD has convened emergency meetings to discuss ways to strengthen the ceasefire and facilitate dialogue between the warring parties. Meanwhile, the AU has expressed deep concern over the situation and urged all parties to respect the ceasefire and engage in meaningful negotiations. The international community, including the United States and the United Kingdom, has also condemned the violence and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.