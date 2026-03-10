On his first day as President, Seguro launched a series of criticisms against the current government, raising questions about the direction of policy-making and its impact on Nigeria’s development goals. The move has sparked discussions on how this could affect the country's progress towards meeting its commitments under the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

New President Hits Out at Government Policies

Seguro took office on Monday, immediately voicing concerns over the government’s handling of several key issues, including infrastructure development, healthcare provision, and educational reforms. His remarks came as a surprise to many observers, who had expected a more conciliatory approach in the early days of his presidency.

The President highlighted the need for significant investment in infrastructure projects, citing the urgent requirement for better roads, electricity supply, and digital connectivity. He stressed that these improvements are crucial not only for economic growth but also for enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians.

Infrastructure Challenges and Opportunities

According to recent reports by the World Bank, Nigeria faces substantial infrastructure deficits, with over 50% of the population lacking access to reliable electricity. Seguro’s emphasis on infrastructure aligns closely with the broader African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises building resilient infrastructure across the continent.

In addition to infrastructure, Seguro criticised the current state of healthcare in Nigeria, pointing out that the country still struggles with high maternal mortality rates and inadequate medical facilities. This critique echoes similar concerns raised by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Healthcare Reforms and Access to Services

The President proposed a comprehensive review of the national health insurance scheme, arguing that it needs to be made more accessible and affordable for all Nigerians. He also pledged to increase funding for public health services, aiming to reduce the reliance on private healthcare providers.

These proposals have been welcomed by health experts, who argue that improving access to healthcare is essential for boosting productivity and reducing poverty. However, some critics have questioned the feasibility of such ambitious plans given the current fiscal constraints.

Educational Reforms and Quality Education

Education was another area where Seguro expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance. He pointed out that despite increased spending on education, there has been little improvement in student outcomes or teacher training. This situation contrasts sharply with the AU’s commitment to achieving inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

To address these challenges, Seguro announced plans to introduce new educational policies aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning. These include increasing the number of qualified teachers, enhancing curriculum content, and providing more resources to schools in underserved areas.

Governance and Accountability

Beyond specific sectoral issues, Seguro also emphasised the importance of good governance and accountability within the administration. He called for greater transparency in decision-making processes and promised to establish an independent anti-corruption commission to tackle graft.

This focus on governance is particularly pertinent in the context of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to improve its global competitiveness and attract foreign investment. International investors often cite corruption and weak governance as major barriers to doing business in the country.

Consequences and Future Outlook

The immediate consequences of Seguro’s criticisms are likely to be a period of political tension between the new administration and existing government officials. However, if implemented effectively, his proposed reforms could potentially accelerate Nigeria’s progress towards achieving its development goals.

For Nigeria and other African nations, the lessons from Seguro’s approach may lie in the balance between constructive criticism and collaborative policymaking. As the continent continues to face numerous developmental challenges, the ability of leaders to address these issues head-on while fostering unity and cooperation will be crucial.