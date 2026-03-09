In a bold experiment to understand the implications of cash transactions in Nigeria, Heres abandoned the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for one week, leading to surprising insights about financial behaviour and infrastructure challenges.

Transforming Transactions: The Shift to Cash

During this week-long experiment, Heres noted a significant change in daily transactions. By relying solely on cash, Heres experienced both the convenience of direct payments and the limitations of the cash economy. The decision, made in early October 2023, arose from growing frustrations with UPI's inconsistencies and the desire to engage more closely with the realities of Nigeria’s cash-dependent economy.

Understanding the Implications of Cash Reliance

The switch to cash revealed several critical aspects of Nigeria's financial landscape. For one, the ease of making cash payments in local markets contrasted starkly with the challenges posed by digital payments that often fail due to network issues. “I found that while cash is often seen as old-fashioned, it still holds significant power in everyday transactions,” Heres remarked, highlighting a sentiment echoed by many small business owners who depend on immediate cash flow.

Infrastructure Challenges: A Barrier to Development

Heres’ temporary hiatus from UPI underscored ongoing infrastructure challenges in Nigeria. Many areas still lack reliable internet access, making digital transactions a privilege rather than the norm. This reality not only impacts individual consumers but also limits the growth of businesses that rely on digital payments. According to recent statistics, only 45% of Nigerians have regular access to the internet, further complicating the shift towards a cashless economy.

Health and Education: The Ripple Effect

The implications of cash reliance extend beyond mere convenience. In the health sector, cash transactions can prove detrimental, as they may limit access to essential services that increasingly rely on digital payments for appointments and prescriptions. In education, parents may struggle to pay fees electronically, impacting their children's access to schooling. “For many families, every naira counts, and when digital options fail, it often means missed opportunities,” Heres noted.

Governance and Economic Growth: What Lies Ahead?

The experiment also raised questions about governance in Nigeria. A lack of robust digital infrastructure hampers economic growth potential and stymies efforts to meet development goals. With the African Union’s Agenda 2063 focusing on economic integration and digital transformation, Nigeria must address these challenges to harness the opportunities that a digital economy presents. “This experience has opened my eyes to the need for better infrastructure and governance to support digital advancements,” Heres concluded.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Financial Future?

As Heres returns to UPI, the findings from this week-long experiment emphasise the importance of balancing cash and digital payments. With ongoing discussions about economic reform and infrastructure development, stakeholders must consider the realities faced by everyday Nigerians. The future of Nigeria’s economy may well depend on how effectively it addresses the current challenges and capitalises on the opportunities presented by both cash and digital transactions.