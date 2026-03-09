In a significant commitment to social integration, the Gulbenkian Foundation has announced a €2.5 million investment in the Legado project aimed at supporting migrant communities across Europe. This initiative, revealed on October 12, 2023, seeks to address the challenges faced by migrants and facilitate their integration into local societies, a move that echoes broader continental development goals.

Legado: A Lifeline for Migrants

The Legado project is designed to create sustainable solutions for the integration of migrants, providing them with necessary resources, training, and community support. This funding from Gulbenkian is pivotal as it not only bolsters existing initiatives but also opens new avenues for collaboration across sectors. The project focuses on empowering migrants through education and employment opportunities, addressing key challenges that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By enhancing social inclusion, Legado aims to improve the quality of life for migrants and, consequently, the communities in which they reside.

economy-business · Gulbenkian Invests €2.5 Million in Legado to Integrate Migrants — Here's Why It Matters

Gulbenkian's Role in African Development Goals

The Gulbenkian Foundation's investment in Legado is particularly relevant to African development goals. As Nigeria and other African nations grapple with issues of migration due to economic instability and conflict, the foundation's commitment illustrates a proactive approach towards addressing these concerns. By investing in projects that promote integration, the Gulbenkian Foundation is helping to mitigate the pressures of migration, supporting African development goals focused on poverty alleviation, education, and sustainable growth.

Opportunities for Economic Growth

The €2.5 million funding represents not just a humanitarian effort, but a strategic investment in economic growth. By facilitating the integration of migrants, Legado has the potential to enrich local economies. Migrants often bring diverse skills and perspectives that can benefit industries and innovations. The Gulbenkian Foundation's focus on this sector aligns with the broader vision of leveraging human resources for economic development, particularly in regions like Nigeria where migrant populations are significant.

Governance and Policy Implications

Legado's funding also poses important implications for governance and policy-making in Europe and Africa. The project advocates for policies that promote inclusivity and support for migrants, which can lead to enhanced governance frameworks. As countries look to bolster their economies while addressing migration, initiatives like Legado can serve as models for effective governance that prioritises social cohesion and economic resilience.

What to Watch for Next: The Future of Legado

As Legado unfolds, stakeholders will be keen to observe its impact on both migrant communities and local societies. The success of this initiative could lead to further investments from the Gulbenkian Foundation and similar organisations, potentially inspiring a ripple effect of funding aimed at addressing migration challenges. Additionally, the lessons learned from Legado could inform future policies and practices in both Europe and Africa, ensuring that the integration of migrants is not only a humanitarian effort but also a cornerstone of economic strategy.