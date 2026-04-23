Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has shared his top five books for World Book and Copyright Day 2026, aiming to inspire national literacy efforts. The list includes works by African authors and international bestsellers, reflecting the president’s emphasis on education as a pillar of national development. The move comes as Nigeria struggles with a literacy rate of just 65.4%, according to UNESCO, with rural areas facing the greatest challenges.

Leadership Emphasises Education as a Development Tool

Tinubu’s choice of books, which includes “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe and “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle, highlights the role of literature in shaping national identity and critical thinking. The president said, “Reading is the foundation of progress. It’s time we treated it as a national priority.” His comments align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises education and knowledge-based economies.

economy-business · Nigeria's President Unveils Book List to Boost Literacy Rates

Education experts in Lagos, including Dr. Amina Mohammed, a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, welcomed the initiative. “When leaders engage with literature, it sends a powerful message to young people,” she said. “It encourages them to see reading as a valuable skill, not just a school requirement.” The president’s list also features “The African Dream” by former South African president Thabo Mbeki, reinforcing pan-African solidarity through shared intellectual traditions.

Book Day as a Platform for Regional Dialogue

World Book and Copyright Day 2026 has become a platform for African leaders to discuss education reform. In Addis Ababa, the African Union hosted a panel on literacy strategies, with participants from Kenya, Ghana, and Ethiopia. The event underscored the continent’s need for better infrastructure, trained teachers, and accessible learning materials.

“Africa cannot afford to lag behind in the knowledge economy,” said Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former AU Commission chair. “Books are more than stories—they are tools for change.” The panel highlighted the need for public-private partnerships to expand access to books, especially in rural areas where only 35% of schools have adequate reading materials, according to the UNESCO 2025 report.

Challenges Remain in Expanding Access

Despite the enthusiasm around World Book Day 2026, many African nations face significant hurdles. Nigeria, for example, has a shortage of 150,000 primary school teachers, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The country also struggles with a lack of libraries and reading spaces, particularly in the north, where cultural and economic barriers often limit access to education.

“We need more than just books—we need a culture of reading,” said Aisha Abubakar, a librarian in Kano. “Parents and teachers must model this behavior. It’s not enough to have books on the shelf; they need to be used.”

Investing in Education: A Path to Economic Growth

Education is a key driver of economic growth, and African leaders are increasingly aware of this. The World Bank estimates that improving literacy by 10% could boost a country’s GDP by up to 2%. In Nigeria, the government has pledged to increase funding for education by 15% over the next three years, a move that has been praised by the African Development Bank.

However, the success of such initiatives depends on effective governance and transparency. In 2025, the Nigerian government faced criticism for misallocating education funds, with reports of school construction projects being delayed or abandoned. This highlights the need for stronger accountability mechanisms and community involvement in education planning.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch in 2026

As World Book and Copyright Day 2026 approaches, the focus remains on how African nations can translate literary engagement into measurable progress. The African Union has set a goal to achieve a 90% literacy rate by 2030, a target that will require sustained investment and political will. Nigeria’s leadership has taken a step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done to ensure that books and education become accessible to all.

Readers should watch for the release of the African Union’s 2026 education report, which is expected to outline new strategies for improving literacy and learning outcomes. Additionally, the upcoming African Education Summit in Rwanda will provide a platform for further discussion on the role of books and education in achieving the continent’s development goals.

Editorial Opinion It’s not enough to have books on the shelf; they need to be used.” Investing in Education: A Path to Economic Growth Education is a key driver of economic growth, and African leaders are increasingly aware of this. In 2025, the Nigerian government faced criticism for misallocating education funds, with reports of school construction projects being delayed or abandoned. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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