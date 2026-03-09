Former Chief Justice of India, Lalit, has revealed that early scrutiny of infrastructure contracts could save governments thousands of crores in disputes. Speaking at a recent conference, he emphasised the importance of proactive measures in contract management, particularly relevant for nations such as Nigeria where infrastructure development is critical for economic growth.

Understanding Lalit's Perspective on Infrastructure

Lalit Early, who served as the Chief Justice of India until 2022, has extensive experience in judicial matters pertaining to infrastructure and public contracts. His insights come at a crucial time when many African nations, including Nigeria, are grappling with the challenges of infrastructure development and the associated legal disputes. The former Chief Justice highlighted a systemic flaw where contracts often undergo minimal scrutiny until disputes arise, leading to significant financial losses.

economy-business · Ex-CJI Lalit Reveals Early Scrutiny Can Save Billions in Infrastructure Disputes: Here's How

Why Early Scrutiny Matters for African Development

Infrastructure is a cornerstone of development in Africa, with multibillion-dollar projects underway to improve transportation, energy, and health services. However, without proper oversight, many of these projects face delays and legal battles that drain public funds. Lalit Early's developments explained how early intervention can mitigate risks by ensuring that contracts are clear and aligned with national interests.

Concrete Examples of Savings

According to Lalit, countries that adopt a robust framework for reviewing contracts before they are signed can reduce disputes by up to 40%. For instance, in Nigeria, where infrastructure spending is vital for economic growth, avoiding costly legal battles could save the government billions, which could be redirected towards enhancing health and education services.

Implications for Governance in Africa

Lalit's analysis highlights a pressing need for improved governance in African countries. By prioritising transparency and accountability in the procurement process, nations can foster a more conducive environment for investment. This aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which calls for enhanced governance and infrastructure development as key pillars for sustainable economic growth.

Looking Forward: What to Watch for Next

As nations in Africa look to improve their infrastructure and governance frameworks, the insights from Lalit Early provide a significant opportunity for reform. Stakeholders, including governments and private sector players, must take heed of this warning and implement early scrutiny protocols. The potential cost savings could not only enhance infrastructure but also contribute to broader development goals, including improved health and education outcomes.

In summary, Lalit Early's remarks resonate far beyond India's borders, offering a roadmap for African countries facing similar challenges in infrastructure development. By addressing these issues head-on, there lies an opportunity to transform the continent's economic landscape.