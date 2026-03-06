Catholic theologians are raising alarms about the ethical dilemmas posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly in regions like Nigeria where technology is rapidly evolving. Their concerns highlight potential risks and opportunities surrounding AI's integration into society, especially as it relates to African development goals and governance.

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in technology adoption, with AI emerging as a transformative force across various sectors. This shift has been embraced as a means of driving economic growth and improving public services. However, the ethical considerations surrounding AI remain largely unaddressed.

Understanding Para: A New Ethical Framework

Para, a new initiative introduced by Catholic theologians, aims to establish an ethical framework for the use of AI. It focuses on ensuring that AI applications respect human dignity and promote social justice. As Nigeria continues to integrate AI into its healthcare, education, and governance systems, the principles of Para could serve as a guiding light.

Why Artificial Intelligence Matters for Africa

AI has the potential to revolutionise various sectors in Africa, particularly in healthcare and education, where access to services can be drastically improved. However, without a strong ethical foundation, the benefits of AI could be overshadowed by risks such as job displacement and privacy concerns. The theologians’ warnings underscore the need for careful consideration of how AI is implemented to align with African development goals.

Continental Challenges: Governance and Infrastructure

Governance remains a significant challenge in many African nations, including Nigeria. The adoption of AI can either exacerbate these issues or provide innovative solutions. For instance, while AI can enhance efficiency in public service delivery, it can also lead to increased surveillance and potential abuses of power. Furthermore, the lack of robust infrastructure in many regions complicates the effective deployment of AI technologies.

Opportunities for Ethical AI Development

Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities for ethical AI development in Nigeria and across Africa. By embracing the principles outlined in Para, African nations can foster a technology landscape that prioritises human values and community welfare. This approach can lead to sustainable economic growth, improved health outcomes, and enhanced governance.

Future Implications: What to Watch For

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of AI integration, it is crucial for stakeholders—including government, private sector, and civil society—to engage in conversations around ethical frameworks. The response to the theologians' warnings could shape the future of technology in Nigeria, determining whether it becomes a tool for empowerment or a source of ethical dilemmas.