Sarah Stein Lubrano, a prominent political analyst, recently highlighted the transformative potential of democracy in shaping Nigeria’s development trajectory during a discussion at the Talk About Politics event organized by Century Minds. Her remarks, delivered in Lagos, underscored how democratic practices—despite challenges—can drive progress in governance, economic growth, and social equity, aligning with broader African development aspirations. The conversation, attended by policymakers and civil society leaders, focused on reconciling Nigeria’s political realities with the continent’s Agenda 2063 goals.

Democracy as a Living Process

Lubrano emphasized that democracy is not a static system but an ongoing process requiring active citizen participation. “A democracia é algo que fazemos mais do que em que pensamos,” she asserted, translating her Portuguese phrase to mean “Democracy is something we do more than we think.” This perspective challenges the notion that democracy is solely about elections, instead advocating for grassroots engagement and institutional accountability. In Nigeria, where electoral fraud and corruption have long plagued governance, her argument resonates with calls for systemic reform.

economy-business · Sarah Stein Lubrano Reveals Democracy’s Role in Nigeria’s Development

She cited the 2023 general elections as a case study, noting both progress and persistent flaws. While voter turnout and digital voter verification tools improved transparency, allegations of irregularities persisted. Lubrano argued that strengthening civic education and independent electoral commissions is critical to ensuring democratic gains translate into tangible development outcomes. “Without trust in institutions, economic growth and infrastructure projects stall,” she said.

Challenges in Nigerian Governance

Nigeria’s governance challenges, including regional disparities and security crises, complicate democratic consolidation. Lubrano pointed to the Biafra separatist movement in the southeast and jihadist insurgencies in the north as examples of how political marginalization fuels instability. “Democracy must address these fractures,” she stated, stressing the need for inclusive policymaking. The 2020 Zonal Councils Act, which aimed to decentralize power, has faced resistance from federal authorities, highlighting tensions between centralized control and local autonomy.

She also critiqued the reliance on oil revenues, which has hindered diversification of the economy. “A democratic society must prioritize equitable resource distribution,” Lubrano said, noting that 70% of Nigerians live below the poverty line despite the country’s economic potential. Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offer opportunities for regional integration, but success depends on transparent governance and reduced bureaucratic hurdles.

Infrastructure and Health: Pillars of Development

Infrastructure gaps and healthcare access remain central to Nigeria’s development challenges. Lubrano highlighted the 2022 World Bank report revealing that only 55% of rural communities have reliable electricity, stifling economic activity. She praised the federal government’s recent push for renewable energy projects but warned that without democratic oversight, funds risk misallocation. “Accountability is the backbone of progress,” she said, urging citizens to demand transparency in public spending.

In healthcare, Nigeria’s underfunded system struggles with maternal mortality and pandemic preparedness. Lubrano cited the 2021 National Health Reform Summit, where stakeholders called for increased health budgets. “Democracy means prioritizing people’s well-being,” she argued, linking healthcare access to broader goals like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She also emphasized the role of education in fostering a informed electorate capable of holding leaders accountable.

Opportunities for Pan-African Collaboration

Lubrano’s analysis aligns with pan-African initiatives seeking to harmonize development strategies. She referenced the African Union’s 2063 Agenda, which prioritizes industrialization and youth empowerment. “Nigeria’s success is tied to the continent’s collective progress,” she said, noting the country’s role as Africa’s largest economy. Regional partnerships, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), could address cross-border issues like migration and trade barriers, but require democratic governance to function effectively.

She also highlighted the importance of technology in advancing democratic participation. Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, which includes over 1,000 startups, offers tools for civic engagement and service delivery. “Innovation must serve the people, not just profit,” Lubrano stressed, calling for policies that support digital literacy and cybersecurity. As Africa’s population grows, harnessing such opportunities will be vital to achieving sustainable development.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Democracy?

The path forward for Nigeria’s democracy hinges on addressing systemic inequities and fostering inclusive growth. Lubrano urged citizens to leverage social media and civil society networks to amplify their voices, while policymakers must prioritize long-term reforms over short-term gains. “Change is not inevitable; it requires deliberate action,” she said, echoing the theme of her talk. As Nigeria navigates its developmental challenges, the interplay between democracy and progress will remain a defining narrative for the continent.

With upcoming elections and regional collaborations, the coming years will test whether Nigeria can transform its democratic ideals into measurable outcomes. For Lubrano, the answer lies in sustained engagement, accountability, and a commitment to the principles that underpin Africa’s aspirations for prosperity.