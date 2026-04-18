Nigeria’s federal government has banned wheat imports, triggering immediate price hikes in the country’s bread and pasta markets. The decision, announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, follows months of pressure from local producers who argue that the reliance on foreign wheat undermines domestic agriculture. The ban, effective from 1 May 2025, is part of a broader effort to boost local food security, but critics warn it could worsen inflation and food shortages. The move comes amid a broader cultural shift, with some influencers in Nigeria promoting abstinence and traditional values, influenced in part by religious groups such as the Mormon Church.

The Wheat Import Ban and Its Immediate Effects

The ban on wheat imports, which accounts for about 70% of Nigeria’s consumption, has sent shockwaves through the food sector. Within days, prices for bread in major cities like Lagos and Abuja have risen by up to 25%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Local bakeries, many of which rely on imported wheat, are struggling to adjust. “We are forced to buy from the black market, and that’s driving up costs even more,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a baker in Lagos. The government claims the policy will encourage local farmers to increase production, but experts remain skeptical.

technology-innovation · Nigeria Bans Wheat Imports — and Prices Are Already Rising

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Abubakar Tafawa, defended the decision, stating that the move would reduce the country’s dependence on volatile global markets. “We cannot keep relying on foreign suppliers when we have the capacity to produce our own food,” he said in a press conference. However, the move has been criticized by business groups, who argue that Nigeria lacks the infrastructure and technology to meet domestic demand. The country’s wheat production has remained stagnant for years, with output hovering around 150,000 tonnes annually, far below the 5 million tonnes needed to meet local demand.

Cultural Shifts and Religious Influence

Amid the economic turmoil, a cultural movement is gaining traction in Nigeria, led by young influencers who promote abstinence and traditional values. This shift is partly influenced by religious groups, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon Church), which has a growing presence in the country. In Lagos, a recent campaign by Mormon leaders encouraged youth to avoid premarital sex, aligning with broader conservative values. “We are trying to build a generation that values family and discipline,” said Elder Samuel Johnson, a local Mormon leader.

The movement is not without controversy. Critics argue that such campaigns ignore the realities of modern life and may limit personal freedoms. “Abstinence is not the answer to all problems,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, a sociologist at the University of Lagos. “We need to address the root causes of social issues, not just impose moral codes.” Despite the debate, the influence of religious groups in shaping public discourse is growing, with many young people turning to faith-based communities for guidance.

The Role of Religion in Shaping National Values

The Mormon Church has expanded rapidly in Nigeria, with over 500,000 members and more than 100 branches across the country. Its emphasis on family, education, and community service has resonated with many Nigerians, particularly in urban areas. However, the church’s influence is also raising concerns about the potential marginalization of secular values. “We are seeing a shift in how young people view relationships and personal choices,” said Dr. Nwosu. “This has implications for gender equality and reproductive health policies.”

Religious leaders are also engaging with government officials on key development issues. In March 2025, the Mormon Church participated in a national summit on youth empowerment, where it advocated for education and moral development. While these initiatives are seen as positive, some fear they could lead to a more rigid societal structure that limits individual autonomy.

Development Goals and the Path Forward

The combination of economic challenges and cultural shifts raises important questions for Nigeria’s development goals. The country’s Vision 2020, which aims to transform Nigeria into a developed nation, emphasizes economic growth, education, and healthcare. However, the wheat ban and the rise of conservative values may complicate these efforts. “If we don’t address both economic and social issues, we risk stagnation,” said Dr. Nwosu. “Development is not just about infrastructure—it’s about people.”

Experts suggest that a balanced approach is needed. “We must support local agriculture without ignoring the realities of global trade,” said Professor Oluwaseun Adeyemi, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “At the same time, we need to ensure that cultural movements do not undermine progress in areas like women’s rights and education.” The government faces a delicate balancing act, as it seeks to promote self-sufficiency while maintaining economic stability and social inclusivity.

What to Watch Next

The coming weeks will be critical for Nigeria’s economic and social trajectory. The government has promised to release a detailed plan for boosting wheat production by 15 May 2025, but many remain skeptical about its feasibility. Meanwhile, the influence of religious groups is expected to grow, with more campaigns and community initiatives planned. As Nigeria navigates these challenges, the intersection of economic policy and cultural values will shape the country’s future. Readers should closely follow developments in agricultural reforms and the role of religious organizations in public life.

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