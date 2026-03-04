President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the second phase of the eThekwini Working Group on October 17, 2023, in Durban, South Africa. This initiative aims to bolster economic growth in the region, addressing critical challenges that have hindered development in the area.

New Phase Aims to Tackle Economic Challenges

The eThekwini Working Group's latest phase comes as South Africa grapples with persistent economic difficulties, including high unemployment rates and sluggish growth. With this initiative, Ramaphosa seeks to mobilise resources and expertise to stimulate local economies, improve infrastructure, and enhance job creation.

During the launch, Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, private sectors, and civil society. "This Working Group is essential for uniting our efforts toward a common goal: revitalising our economy and ensuring sustainable growth for all our communities," he stated.

Significance for African Development Goals

The eThekwini Working Group's objectives align closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on decent work and economic growth. As South Africa strives to meet these targets, the Working Group represents a critical step towards overcoming the systemic issues that impede socio-economic progress.

By fostering partnerships between different sectors, the Working Group can leverage diverse resources and expertise, ultimately enhancing the region's capacity for growth. This model may serve as a blueprint for other African nations facing similar challenges, promoting a pan-African approach to development.

Infrastructure and Health at the Core of the Initiative

Infrastructure development is a primary focus of the eThekwini initiative. Ramaphosa highlighted the need for improved transport links, energy supply, and healthcare facilities to support economic activities. With an estimated investment of R1 billion (approximately $55 million) earmarked for infrastructure projects, the Working Group aims to create a conducive environment for businesses and attract foreign investment.

In addition to infrastructure, healthcare accessibility is another critical area of concern. The initiative will address health disparities that disproportionately affect low-income communities, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of public health. "A healthy population is a productive population, and we must ensure that all citizens have access to the healthcare they need," Ramaphosa noted.

Governance and Accountability: Key Components

For the eThekwini Working Group to succeed, strong governance and accountability measures will be essential. Ramaphosa reiterated the need for transparency in the execution of projects and the equitable distribution of resources. He urged stakeholders to work collaboratively to prevent corruption and mismanagement, which have historically plagued development initiatives in the region.

The Working Group is expected to establish mechanisms for monitoring progress and ensuring that funds are utilised effectively. As Ramaphosa explained, "We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. We must be vigilant and hold ourselves accountable to our communities and to each other."

Looking Ahead: What This Means for South Africa and the Continent

The launch of the eThekwini Working Group's phase 2 is a pivotal moment for South Africa, signalling a renewed commitment to economic revitalisation. As the nation strives to recover from the economic setbacks exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative could catalyse significant transformation.

Moreover, the Working Group's approach may serve as a case study for neighbouring countries facing similar economic challenges. As African nations continue to navigate their developmental pathways, the lessons learned from the eThekwini Working Group could inform broader pan-African strategies aimed at fostering sustainable growth across the continent.