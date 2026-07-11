Egypt's national team coach Hany Hassan called for accountability after what he described as a "cheated" elimination from the World Cup following a cont…

Egypt's national team coach Hany Hassan called for accountability after what he described as a "cheated" elimination from the World Cup following a contentious defeat to Argentina. The match, decided by a late penalty awarded to the South American side, sparked immediate protests from the Egyptian coaching staff and players on the pitch in Doha. The controversy erupted within minutes of the final whistle as Egyptian officials sought explanations from match officials. Channels Television reported that Hassan was overheard in heated exchanges with tournament organisers before leaving the stadium.

Referee Decision Sparks Immediate Outrage

The decisive moment came in the 89th minute when the match official pointed to the penalty spot after a disputed challenge inside the Egyptian box. Replays showed minimal contact between the defender and the Argentine forward, yet the penalty stood despite furious protests from the Egyptian players. Television replays circulated rapidly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from football analysts worldwide within hours of the incident. The Egyptian squad stood motionless near the centre circle as Argentina converted the spot kick to advance.

Health & Medicine · Egypt Coach Hassan Slams 'Cheated' World Cup Exit To Argentina

Hassan stormed toward the referee assignment area immediately after the final whistle, according to tournament security sources present at Lusail Stadium. His post-match media briefing lasted just forty seconds before he walked out in anger. The Egyptian Football Association confirmed it would file a formal protest with FIFA's disciplinary committee within the 24-hour deadline stipulated by competition rules.

Egypt's Campaign Ends In Disputed Fashion

Egypt entered the tournament as one of Africa's strongest contenders following their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final appearance. The squad featured several players from top European leagues, including Premier League-based Mohamed Salah, whose subdued performance drew particular attention from attending scouts. The Pharaohs had won two of their three group stage matches, securing second place in Group D behind Brazil. Argentina's victory sets up a quarter-final clash with Germany, extending their tournament ambitions significantly.

Hassan addressed the media briefly before departing, stating clearly that his team had been denied a fair outcome. His comments were met with applause from Egyptian supporters who filled sections of the Lusail Stadium. The coach departed without taking questions, leaving tournament officials to handle the growing controversy. FIFA match delegates were seen speaking with Egyptian team management for nearly thirty minutes after Hassan's exit.

Argentina Advances Amid Mounting Criticism

The Argentine squad celebrated cautiously on the pitch, with several players avoiding direct eye contact with Egyptian players during the traditional post-match handshake. Captain Lionel Messi, who converted the decisive penalty, offered brief comments acknowledging the difficult nature of the match. Head coach Lionel Scaloni defended the penalty decision in his subsequent press conference, stating the forward had been fouled inside the area. His remarks drew immediate backlash from South American football commentators watching the broadcast feed.

Scaloni pointed to his technical staff's analysis showing clear contact, though footage released by FIFA's official broadcaster contradicted his claim. The Argentine Football Association released a brief statement supporting their squad and coaching staff, citing confidence in the officials' judgment. Several former referees published critical analyses on international sports platforms within two hours of the match ending.

Egypt's football governing body announced plans to submit video evidence to FIFA's technical advisory board for independent review. Association president Ahmed Ramadan confirmed the organisation had secured high-definition footage from multiple camera angles for the formal submission. The deadline for protests expires at midnight Geneva time, placing significant pressure on Egyptian officials to act swiftly. Legal representatives briefed reporters outside the Egyptian team hotel in Doha that the case would proceed regardless of potential FIFA backlash.

Former Egyptian internationals joined the chorus of criticism, with several posting directly to social media platforms in Arabic and English simultaneously. The national team returned to Cairo on the first available commercial flight the following morning, where airport officials reported unusual crowds gathering to greet the squad. Hassan has not spoken publicly since arriving in Egypt, according to the football association's communications office.

FIFA Rules On Protest Timeline

Competition regulations grant teams 24 hours from the final whistle to submit formal grievances regarding match official decisions. FIFA's disciplinary code limits appeals to technical errors, meaning the protest must prove the referee violated specific protocol rather than simply misjudged the incident. Egyptian legal counsel indicated their argument would centre on the absence of VAR consultation before the penalty award, a claim tournament footage appears to support. FIFA's technical committee convenes in Zurich on Thursday to review the submission.

Precedent suggests FIFA rarely overturns results based on officiating disputes, with fewer than five successful protests filed in the past three World Cup cycles. The organisation's statutes require "clear and obvious error" for any match result to be amended, a standard many legal experts consider difficult to meet. Egyptian supporters have organised demonstrations outside FIFA's Cairo regional office beginning Saturday morning.

What Comes Next For Both Nations

Egypt must now regroup ahead of next month's African World Cup qualifying window, where they face Sudan and Guinea in decisive fixtures. The controversy has galvanised domestic fan support despite the disappointment, with ticket pre-sales for upcoming Cairo matches reportedly surging 40 percent since the Argentina match. Hassan remains under contract through the 2026 World Cup cycle, though his future leadership role remains uncertain pending the FIFA ruling.

Argentina prepares for their quarter-final in Munich on Friday, with Scaloni expected to address media questions about the penalty incident at Tuesday's pre-match press conference. Broadcast rights holders reported a 15 percent increase in viewership for the contested match compared to other group-stage games, reflecting the controversy's wider appeal. FIFA has not announced whether the match will undergo standard post-competition review beyond Egypt's formal protest.

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