Abdulrahman Al Jassim, a referee from Qatar, will officiate the World Cup 2026 group stage match between Portugal and DR Congo, FIFA confirmed on Friday…

Abdulrahman Al Jassim, a referee from Qatar, will officiate the World Cup 2026 group stage match between Portugal and DR Congo, FIFA confirmed on Friday. The match marks Portugal's tournament debut, with the Qatari official selected for one of the opening group fixtures. The game is scheduled to take place at a host nation stadium in the coming weeks as the expanded 48-team World Cup kicks off across North America.

Abdulrahman Al Jassim's Tournament Role

Al Jassim brings extensive international experience to the fixture. The Qatari official has previously officiated matches at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His appointment places him at the centre of a high-profile group stage encounter that sees European side Portugal face DR Congo for the first time in a World Cup setting. FIFA's referees committee selected Al Jassim based on his performance record in major competitions and his familiarity with officiating matches involving teams from multiple confederations.

Politics & Governance · FIFA Confirms Qatari Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim for Portugal-DR Congo World Cup 2026 Match

The appointment continues Qatar's growing influence in global football officiating following the Gulf state's hosting of the 2022 World Cup. Al Jassim will be supported by assistant referees from his national panel during the Portugal-DR Congo fixture. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be in operation for the match, consistent with FIFA's protocols for all World Cup 2026 games.

Portugal's World Cup 2026 Campaign Begins

Portugal enters the 2026 World Cup as one of Europe's stronger sides, carrying expectations built around their squad depth and tournament experience. The match against DR Congo represents their opening fixture in what is expected to be a competitive group. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41 years old, could feature in what many anticipate will be his final World Cup appearance, adding significance to Portugal's opening game.

The Selecção das Quinas trained in their pre-tournament base camp ahead of the group stage opener. Portugal's coaching staff identified the DR Congo match as crucial for setting their tournament trajectory early. A positive result in the opening fixture would provide momentum heading into subsequent group matches against other qualified nations.

DR Congo's World Cup Return

DR Congo secured their place at the 2026 World Cup through CAF qualification, marking their first appearance at football's flagship tournament since 1974. The Leopards, as the national team is nicknamed, qualified ahead of several continental heavyweights during a competitive African qualifying campaign. The Central African nation returns to the World Cup stage after a 52-year absence, making this fixture historic for Congolese football.

The Congolese Football Federation has been rebuilding the national team programme following years of administrative challenges and infrastructure limitations. DR Congo's qualification was celebrated across the country, with fans gathering in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi to watch the decisive qualification matches. The team comprises players mainly from European leagues, providing the squad with valuable international club experience ahead of the World Cup.

Group Stage Implications

The Portugal-DR Congo fixture carries significant weight in determining group stage advancement. Both teams will be targeting three points from this opening match to strengthen their position ahead of subsequent fixtures. DR Congo's coaching staff have prepared specifically for the Portuguese challenge, analysing Portugal's recent competitive matches and tactical approaches.

FIFA's expanded 48-team format means groups now contain four teams rather than four in the traditional setup. This structure provides more scope for advancement, but a strong start remains critical for teams harbouring knockout round ambitions. The outcome of the Portugal-DR Congo match will influence the group dynamics considerably.

World Cup 2026 Match Logistics

World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, representing the first three-nation World Cup hosting arrangement in tournament history. The Portugal-DR Congo match is scheduled for one of the American host stadiums, with match details confirmed through official FIFA communications to participating national federations. Ticket allocations for the fixture have been distributed, with significant demand reported from both Portuguese and Congolese diaspora communities.

FIFA's operational teams have coordinated with host nation authorities to ensure smooth arrangements for teams, officials, and supporters attending the match. Security protocols, transportation logistics, and venue operations have been finalised for all opening group stage fixtures including the Portugal-DR Congo encounter.

What Comes Next

Both teams will arrive at the host venue in the days leading up to kickoff for final preparations and media obligations. The pre-match protocol includes team captain meetings with match officials to review competition rules and expectations. Portugal's squad will conduct their final training session at the match venue 24 hours before kickoff, with DR Congo following a similar schedule.

Fans travelling to the match should monitor FIFA's official channels for any last-minute updates regarding logistics or security arrangements. The outcome of this fixture will immediately shape the group standings, with subsequent matches against remaining group opponents already scheduled. Both nations will assess their tournament prospects based on this opening result, making the match critical for respective campaigns.

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