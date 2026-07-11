Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have opened a second Ebola treatment centre, expanding medical capacity in regions hit hardest by…

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have opened a second Ebola treatment centre, expanding medical capacity in regions hit hardest by the ongoing outbreak. The facility adds to existing infrastructure as responders work to contain transmission in affected areas.

Second Treatment Facility Launches

The DRC Ministry of Health confirmed the opening of the second dedicated Ebola treatment centre, a move health workers say addresses gaps in patient isolation and care. The new facility joins at least one other centre already operational in the outbreak zone.

Technology & Innovation · DR Congo Opens Second Ebola Treatment Centre as Outbreak Response Ramps Up

Africanews Today reported the development as part of a broader ramp-up in the response effort. Officials did not immediately disclose the exact location of the new centre, though response teams have been concentrating resources in the eastern regions where new cases continue to surface.

Treatment centres serve as critical hubs for isolating confirmed patients, administering experimental therapeutics, and protecting healthcare workers from exposure. Without sufficient capacity, patients risk transmitting the virus within communities.

Why a Second Centre Matters

The DRC has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks since 2018, with the 2018–2020 outbreak in North Kivu claiming more than 2,200 lives. That outbreak exposed weaknesses in early warning systems, community mistrust, and logistical hurdles in remote terrain.

A second treatment centre allows responders to decentralise care, reducing the distance patients must travel and shortening the window between symptom onset and isolation. Every day matters with Ebola, where the fatality rate can exceed 50 percent depending on the strain and patient access to care.

The World Health Organization has previously warned that treatment gaps during Congo's outbreaks contributed to onward transmission. Expanding physical infrastructure aims to close those gaps before the virus spreads further.

Response Teams on the Ground

Contact tracing efforts continue alongside the centre opening. Teams work to identify anyone who came into contact with confirmed cases, then monitor those individuals for symptoms during the 21-day incubation period. The approach relies on rapid testing and isolation of new suspects.

Healthcare workers operating in the region face difficult conditions. Security concerns in parts of eastern Congo have periodically disrupted response activities, with incidents forcing temporary suspensions of operations at some health posts.

The new centre is expected to ease pressure on existing facilities and allow for better patient flow management. Officials have called for sustained international support to maintain operations through the coming months.

Regional Context and Cross-Border Concerns

The DRC shares borders with nine countries, raising concerns about potential cross-border spread whenever an outbreak intensifies. Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda have all reinforced screening at entry points during previous flare-ups.

Neighbouring nations monitor the situation closely through regional health networks. The East African Community bloc has mechanisms for sharing outbreak intelligence, though enforcement of border protocols varies by country.

Past experience shows that Ebola can travel quietly before detection. A patient crossing into Uganda in 2019 triggered a cascade of contact tracing involving hundreds of people across multiple districts. That episode underscored why treatment infrastructure inside Congo matters for the entire region.

Financing and Supply Chain Challenges

Operating Ebola treatment centres requires a consistent supply of personal protective equipment, disinfectants, cold-chain equipment for vaccines, and specialised medical consumables. Donors have historically funded these costs, but pledges do not always translate into timely deliveries.

The DRC has received support from the WHO, UNICEF, and various bilateral donors during recent outbreaks. However, funding cycles often lag behind the urgency of active transmission. Officials have urged partners to accelerate disbursements to avoid interruptions in care.

Local health workers also face burnout during extended outbreak responses. Retention of trained staff remains a concern, particularly in areas where danger allowances and hazard pay have been delayed.

What Comes Next

Health authorities will watch case counts over the coming weeks to gauge whether the expanded treatment capacity translates into faster containment. If new infections decline consistently, officials may begin scaling down active response measures by late quarter.

Vaccination teams continue administering the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine to high-risk contacts and frontline workers. The DRC approved the vaccine for emergency use during previous outbreaks, and stocks have been prepositioned in key locations.

The opening of the second centre marks a tangible expansion of the response, but sustained vigilance will determine whether the outbreak comes under control. Communities in affected areas face ongoing calls to report symptoms early and avoid traditional burial practices that can spread the virus.

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