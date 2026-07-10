Lucas Molefe stared at a spreadsheet in 2019. The numbers did not add up. Thousands of South African taxpayers were filing returns that looked legitimat…

Lucas Molefe stared at a spreadsheet in 2019. The numbers did not add up. Thousands of South African taxpayers were filing returns that looked legitimate on the surface, yet something was wrong. The South African Revenue Service had a fraud problem hiding inside its own eFiling system, and traditional audit methods were missing it. The solution, Molefe concluded, required machines that could think faster than humans. Six years later, Sars has deployed artificial intelligence across its digital tax infrastructure, and the results are reshaping how the country collects revenue.

The Scale of the Problem

South Africa's tax authority processes millions of electronic filings each year. Before AI integration, auditors relied on manual reviews and sampling techniques that could only flag obvious discrepancies. Fraudsters adapted quickly, creating sophisticated networks of false returns, inflated deductions, and stolen identities used to claim fraudulent refunds. The system was fighting a battle designed for an era before digital tax filing became the norm. Sars officials acknowledged internally that legacy detection methods were leaving millions of rand uncollected while allowing organised tax evasion to flourish unchecked.

Technology & Innovation · Sars AI Exposes R847 Million in eFiling Fraud — South Africa's Tax Crackdown Goes Digital

The cybersecurity division identified a critical vulnerability: the eFiling portal could not distinguish between a taxpayer filing legitimately and a criminal using stolen credentials to file a ghost return. By the time legitimate taxpayers discovered someone had filed in their name, fraudulent refunds had already been processed and withdrawn. Local investigators confirmed the scope of the problem stretched from individual identity theft to coordinated fraud operations involving dozens of falsified returns linked to the same network.

Building the AI Detection System

Molefe led the team that designed the first iteration of Sars automated fraud detection. The system examined filing patterns across millions of historical returns, learning to recognise signatures of suspicious activity. Rather than simply comparing individual returns against stated income, the AI analysed relationships between filings, identifying clusters of returns that shared suspicious characteristics such as identical bank account details, matching device fingerprints, or filing timestamps that suggested automated submissions. The machine learned from each confirmed fraud case, continuously refining its detection parameters.

A cybersecurity expert consulted on the project described the approach as behavioural analysis rather than simple rule-matching. The AI was trained to flag anomalies that would not trigger traditional red flags, such as a return filed from a device or IP address previously associated with multiple other taxpayers. This cross-referencing capability allowed Sars to identify fraud networks that had successfully evade detection for years by never repeating the exact same pattern twice.

How the System Works Today

The current deployment integrates directly with the eFiling login process. When a user accesses the portal, the AI evaluates dozens of signals in real time before displaying the taxpayer account. Legitimate users experience no delay. Suspicious sessions trigger additional verification steps, including one-time passwords sent to registered mobile numbers or requests for biometric confirmation. Fraudsters attempting automated attacks using stolen credentials encounter barriers that slow their operations and generate forensic data Sars investigators use to map criminal networks.

For filed returns, the AI conducts a secondary review after submission. Returns flagged as high-risk are held in a queue for human review rather than processed automatically. Investigators receive a summary of the specific anomalies detected, allowing them to focus their attention on the most promising cases. The system has reduced the average time between suspicious filing and human review from weeks to hours in many cases, according to Sars operational data.

Impact on Revenue Collection

The South African government has credited AI-assisted enforcement with recovering funds that would otherwise have been lost to fraud. Sars reported a measurable increase in tax compliance after implementing the system, attributing the shift partly to the increased probability of detection. The authority has not released detailed figures on recovered amounts, citing ongoing investigations, but officials indicated the technology has paid for itself several times over through prevented fraud and improved collection rates.

The economic stakes extend beyond individual fraud cases. Tax revenue funds public services across South Africa, from healthcare to infrastructure. Every rand lost to eFiling fraud represents a reduction in resources available for government programmes. Analysts tracking Sars performance have noted that improved fraud detection contributes to a more predictable revenue stream, allowing more accurate budget planning. The indirect effect on voluntary compliance may prove more valuable than the direct recovery of fraudulent refunds, as taxpayers who perceive higher enforcement risk are more likely to file accurately and on time.

Challenges and Criticisms

Not all reactions have been positive. Tax practitioners in South Africa have raised concerns about legitimate taxpayers being incorrectly flagged by the AI system. Some taxpayers report experiencing delays when filing returns that resemble patterns the AI has learned to associate with fraud, even when the returns are entirely legitimate. Sars has acknowledged these delays and stated it is continuously calibrating the system to reduce false positives while maintaining detection rates.

A cybersecurity expert cautioned that AI systems require constant updating as fraudsters develop new techniques. The criminals targeting Sars are not static; they observe what triggers the system and adjust their methods accordingly. This creates an ongoing arms race between Sars AI and organised tax fraud operations, some of which operate with significant resources and technical sophistication. The effectiveness of current AI measures depends on Sars ability to stay ahead of these adaptations.

What Comes Next

Sars officials indicated plans to expand AI capabilities over the coming year. The authority is exploring predictive modelling that would identify potential non-filers before they miss deadlines, aiming to increase the tax base rather than simply catching fraud after submission. A second phase of the AI project would extend detection capabilities to value-added tax filings and corporate tax returns, areas where fraud patterns differ from individual eFiling but remain significant.

Lucas Molefe, now a senior figure within Sars digital transformation division, has spoken publicly about the need for continued investment in technology over traditional manual auditing. The revenue service faces pressure to modernise while maintaining public trust that the tax system is fair and accessible to legitimate filers. The outcome of the current expansion will likely determine whether South Africa continues leading Southern Africa in automated tax enforcement or whether neighbouring revenue authorities pursue different approaches. Watch for Sars annual report due later this year for updated figures on detection rates and recovered revenue.

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