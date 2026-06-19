Rúben Dias trained separately from his Portugal teammates on Monday, two days before the team kicks off their 2026 World Cup campaign. The Manchester Ci…

Rúben Dias trained separately from his Portugal teammates on Monday, two days before the team kicks off their 2026 World Cup campaign. The Manchester City defender has been managing a muscular issue since arriving at the squad's training base, team officials confirmed.

Dias Trains Apart from Main Group

The Portuguese Football Federation released a brief statement confirming Dias completed an individual session at the team's training facility while the rest of the squad carried out a full group practice. Medical staff monitored the 27-year-old centre-back throughout the session, the federation said.

Technology & Innovation · Portugal Defender Rúben Dias Trains Apart Two Days Before World Cup Debut

Dias has not participated in full team training since joining up with the squad last week. The nature of his injury was not specified in the federation's statement. Team doctors are expected to make a final assessment on his match fitness before Portugal face their opening Group F opponents.

Portugal's World Cup opener approaches

Portugal are scheduled to play their first match of the tournament on Thursday, June 18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium, located outside New York City, is one of several venues across the United States hosting World Cup matches this summer.

The squad has been based in Palm Beach, Florida for the past week. Local media reported the team completed a final full training session on Monday afternoon under clear skies and humid conditions typical for south Florida at this time of year.

Group F Fixtures

Portugal face three group matches over ten days. The squad arrived in the United States on Saturday following a warm-weather training camp. Coach Roberto Martínez has called up 26 players for the tournament, which has expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

Match 1: Thursday, June 18 — venue TBC

Match 2: Monday, June 22 — venue TBC

Match 3: Friday, June 26 — venue TBC

Coach Martínez faces selection dilemma

Martínez will announce his starting eleven for the opening match following the final training session on Tuesday. The Spanish coach took charge of Portugal in March 2024 and led the team to the Nations League finals during his first year in charge.

Dias has been a regular starter under Martínez, forming a central partnership with either António Silva or Gonçalo Inácio. His availability for the opening match remains uncertain pending medical clearance.

Portugal's World Cup preparations

This marks Portugal's 11th World Cup appearance. The team reached the semi-finals in 2006 and the round of 16 four years ago in Qatar. Several squad members, including Dias and Bruno Fernandes, arrived at the training camp after their clubs' domestic seasons ended in late May.

The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with matches spread across 16 venues. The tournament runs until July 19. Portugal will learn their full group stage schedule, including kickoff times and exact venues, in the coming hours.

What happens next

The Portuguese Football Federation is expected to issue a medical update on Dias on Tuesday morning. Martínez will hold a pre-match press conference at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The squad departs for New Jersey from Florida on Wednesday morning.

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