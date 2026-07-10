Sanju Samson will not feature in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has represented India i…

Sanju Samson will not feature in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has represented India in 26 T20I matches, was left out when the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the touring party on Thursday.

The three-match series is scheduled to begin in Harare next week. Samson last played for India in the shortest format during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, where he made limited appearances behind Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeping role.

Selectors Opt for Youth in Restructured Lineup

Economy & Business · Sanju Samson Dropped from India's T20I Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

The selection panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, chose to blood young talent for the Zimbabwe assignment. The squad includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will captain the side, alongside several uncapped players fresh from domestic cricket performances.

Among those selected are Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom have been in strong form in the Indian Premier League this season. The pair provide wicketkeeping cover and batting depth. India's selectors have signalled a clear intent to evaluate their options in the T20I format ahead of future international assignments.

Samson's Recent Form Raises Questions

Samson's exclusion comes despite scoring over 400 runs in the current IPL season for Rajasthan Royals. His strike rate of 150 has been among the highest for Indian players in the tournament, making the decision perplexing to many observers.

The Kerala-born batsman has endured an inconsistent relationship with India's T20I setup. He has been in and out of the side since his debut in 2015, with only 26 appearances across nine years despite consistent performances at the domestic level and in franchise cricket.

What the Zimbabwe Tour Offers

The Harare venue presents India's new-look squad with a manageable introduction to international cricket. Zimbabwe, ranked eighth in the ICC T20I rankings, provides a competitive but favourable opponent for the visitors to test their combinations.

The series runs across three consecutive days, beginning Saturday. India's bowlers, led by Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, will look to exploit conditions in the Zimbabwean capital where pitch assistance for fast bowlers has been evident in recent bilateral fixtures.

Broader Selection Picture

Samson's omission adds to a pattern of limited opportunities for the wicketkeeper-batsman in white-ball cricket. Despite his explosive hitting ability, India have consistently favoured other options in the T20I format, including Pant, who remains the first-choice keeper when fit.

The decision may force Samson to focus on the longer formats, where he has shown promise in Test cricket. He scored a maiden international hundred in South Africa earlier this year, demonstrating his ability to anchor an innings when given extended batting time.

Youngsters Get Their Chance

Gaikwad, who takes over captaincy duties for this series, has accumulated over 1,200 T20 runs at a domestic level and impressed during his brief international appearances. His leadership will be tested early against a Zimbabwe side that showed resilience during their recent tour of Ireland.

The squad also includes Mukesh Kumar, who earned his T20I debut during the Ireland tour, and Shivam Dube, whose all-round capabilities offer flexibility in the middle order.Selectors will be watching closely to assess which players can handle international pressure in unfamiliar conditions.

Looking Ahead to the Harare Fixtures

The first T20I at Harare Sports Club begins at 1430 local time on Saturday. India's management has indicated they will use the series to evaluate players across all positions, with no player guaranteed a starting spot in the playing XI.

Samson, meanwhile, returns to IPL duties with Rajasthan Royals, where he remains the permanent captain. His next opportunity to press for international selection may come during India's home series against Afghanistan or during the Champions Trophy preparations later this year.Selectors have not ruled out his return, but the Zimbabwe tour suggests the team is actively exploring alternatives in the wicketkeeping-batsman role.

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