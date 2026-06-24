Centre-forward Semenyo told reporters in Accra that Ghana's hard-fought victory over Panama signals the start of their World Cup campaign, not the culmi…

Centre-forward Semenyo told reporters in Accra that Ghana's hard-fought victory over Panama signals the start of their World Cup campaign, not the culmination. The Black Stars claimed a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, with Semenyo scoring the decisive goal in the 78th minute. His post-match comments have since resonated across African football circles.

Dramatic Finish Seals Crucial Three Points

The match unfolded as a tense affair from the opening whistle. Panama took an early lead through a 12th-minute strike from their captain, leaving the home crowd in stunned silence. Ghana equalised 23 minutes later through a well-placed header from Mohammed Kudus, steadying the team before halftime.

Economy & Business · Semenyo Declares Ghana's World Cup Dream Has Only Just Begun After Panama Victory

Semenyo's introduction as a substitute proved decisive. The forward latched onto a through ball in the 78th minute, coolly slotting past the Panamanian goalkeeper to send the 40,000-strong crowd into celebration. The victory keeps Ghana firmly in contention for a World Cup spot.

'This Is Just the Beginning'

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Semenyo was unambiguous about what the result means for his nation. "We have worked too hard to be satisfied with one performance," he stated. "Panama was a test, and we passed it. But the real journey starts now."

The forward, who plays his club football for Bournemouth in the English Premier League, credited the team environment for the result. "The belief in this squad is real. Everyone who wore the jersey today understood what was at stake."

What This Victory Means for Ghana's Qualification Hopes

The win against Panama forms part of Ghana's preparation for the CAF World Cup qualifiers, which resume in March. The Black Stars currently sit third in their qualification group behind South Africa and Nigeria, making every point essential in the coming months.

Coach Otto Addo praised his squad's mental fortitude after the match. "A month ago, some people wrote us off. Today we showed what this team is capable of when we stay together."

Panama Loss Exposes Areas for Improvement

Despite the defeat, Panama demonstrated their quality, particularly in the first half. Their early goal came from a swift counter-attack that exposed gaps in Ghana's defensive setup. Addo acknowledged work remains ahead. "We cannot afford to give easy chances to stronger opponents. We addressed some issues at halftime, but the first 45 minutes must be better."

The Panamanian delegation, led by their national team director, departed Accra without issuing public comments.

Football's Economic Weight in Ghana

Ghana's football industry contributes significantly to the national economy, with the Premier League generating an estimated $50 million annually through broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals. A successful World Cup qualification would amplify these figures substantially, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The Accra Sports Stadium, opened in 1958, underwent renovations in 2023 ahead of Africa's Cup of Nations hosting duties. Saturday's match drew fans from across the country, with ticket revenues providing a boost to local businesses surrounding the venue.

Looking Ahead: March Showdowns Await

Ghana must now turn their attention to the March international window, where they face back-to-back fixtures against Nigeria. These encounters could prove decisive in determining who secures the single qualification berth from their group.

Semenyo has urged supporters to maintain their backing. "Nigeria will come with everything. We need the stadium full again, the noise deafening. That atmosphere gives us an edge no opponent can match."

The Black Stars depart for Lagos on 18 March, with the first leg scheduled for 21 March at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

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