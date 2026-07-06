Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead against Algeria with a goal scored in the 14th minute of their Group F encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qa…

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead against Algeria with a goal scored in the 14th minute of their Group F encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Monaco forward converted from close range after Algeria failed to clear a dangerous cross into their penalty area.

Match Opening and Early Drama

The game began at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha with both teams looking to make an early statement in the group stage. Switzerland struck first when Embolo reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box, slotting his finish past goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea. The goal silenced what was expected to be a pro-Algeria crowd in the Qatari capital.

Economy & Business · Swiss Edge Algeria 1-0 After Embolo First-Half Strike

Algeria responded well to falling behind, creating several promising situations in the following minutes. Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat drove forward with purpose, testing the Swiss defence with his direct running. However, the North African side lacked precision in the final third during those early attacking phases.

Switzerland's Tactical Approach

The Swiss set up in their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, with captain Granit Xhaka anchoring the midfield. Manager Murat Yakin had emphasised defensive solidity in the build-up, and his side maintained their shape well despite the early goal. The Europeans looked comfortable controlling the tempo after taking the lead.

Algerian Response and Growing Frustration

Algeria manager Djamel Belmadi made two changes at half-time, throwing on more attacking options in an attempt to level the match. The Desert Foxes had dominated their opening game against Australia before losing 2-1, making this fixture critical for their knockout stage hopes. They pressed higher in the second half, but Switzerland's experienced backline held firm.

The North African team struggled to create clear-cut opportunities as the match wore on. Their best chance came when Baghdad Bounedjah's header from a corner forced a smart save from goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The Swiss stopper was largely untroubled throughout the contest, collecting crosses with confidence.

Group F Context and Stakes

The win put Switzerland level on three points with Croatia, who had beaten Canada earlier in the day. Both teams trailed group favourites Brazil, who were playing their second match later that evening. Algeria, meanwhile, remained without a point and faced an uphill battle to advance to the round of 16.

The competition format meant Algeria would likely need results in their remaining fixtures to have any chance of progressing. Their final group game against Brazil presents a significant challenge, leaving them needing maximum points from their remaining two matches.

Player Performances and Key Moments

Embolo, who plays his club football for Monaco in Ligue 1, showed his quality throughout the match. The 25-year-old striker, born in Cameroon but representing Switzerland internationally, held the ball up effectively and linked play well. He nearly added a second goal late on when his shot from the edge of the area struck the post.

For Algeria, captain and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was a peripheral figure, marked out of the game by Switzerland's dedicated defensive plan. Bounedjah worked tirelessly but received little service from his supporting cast. The result extended Algeria's winless run at World Cup tournaments since 2010.

What Comes Next

Switzerland face Croatia in their final group match, with a draw likely enough for both teams to advance given Brazil's quality. Algeria must defeat both Croatia and Canada to have any mathematical chance of reaching the knockout rounds. Their fate will be decided over the coming week in Doha.

See Also

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