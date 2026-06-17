Delegations from across the continent gathered in Mombasa this week for a high-level meeting on Africa's blue economy, with officials warning that years…

Delegations from across the continent gathered in Mombasa this week for a high-level meeting on Africa's blue economy, with officials warning that years of pledges on ocean conservation must translate into concrete results or risk undermining credibility. The summit, hosted by Kenya's Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, brought together more than 40 African nations to assess progress on commitments made at previous maritime conferences. Organisers stressed that the gathering represented a pivotal test of whether the continent could move beyond rhetoric on issues ranging from illegal fishing to marine habitat protection.

Pressure Builds After Years of Unmet Pledges

The meeting in Mombasa opened against a backdrop of mounting frustration over the gap between what African governments promised and what they delivered. Observers noted that several commitments from the 2019 Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Blue Economy remained partially implemented years later. Kenyan officials acknowledged the frustration while arguing that progress required sustained investment and regional coordination that took time to build. The African Union's Special Envoy on Maritime Affairs told delegates that accountability mechanisms needed strengthening before the next major ocean conference.

Environment & Nature · African Nations Demand Ocean Summit Deliver Real Action — Not Empty Promises

Economic Stakes for Coastal Communities

Africa's oceans generate an estimated $1 trillion in goods and services annually, supporting millions of livelihoods across the continent. West African fisheries alone provide protein for roughly 100 million people, yet many stocks remain overexploited due to illegal fishing operations. In Mombasa, fishers from the surrounding coast described declining catches over the past decade, attributing the trend partly to inadequate enforcement of maritime boundaries. The summit programme included sessions on expanding aquaculture as an alternative income source for communities facing pressure on traditional fishing grounds.

Financing Gap Threatens Progress

One of the central tensions at the gathering involved how to fund the infrastructure and monitoring systems needed to protect marine ecosystems. Several delegations pointed to a financing shortfall estimated in the billions of dollars for maritime surveillance equipment and coastal management programmes. Development partners present at the summit announced new funding commitments, though civil society groups questioned whether previous pledges had been fully honoured. The African Development Bank presented modelling suggesting that every dollar invested in sustainable ocean management could yield returns of up to four dollars through tourism, fisheries, and reduced disaster risk.

Debt Concerns Complicate Investment Plans

Several nations raised concerns that the debt burdens accumulating from infrastructure loans limited their ability to fund environmental programmes. Officials from island nations particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels stressed that ocean protection could not wait until economic pressures eased. The World Bank's representative at the summit acknowledged the tension between immediate development needs and long-term conservation goals, promising that new lending frameworks would account for climate resilience requirements.

Regional Cooperation on Maritime Security

Beyond environmental concerns, delegates addressed maritime security challenges that disrupted trade and endangered lives. Piracy off the Horn of Africa has declined significantly since its peak in 2011, but naval commanders warned against complacency as criminal networks adapted their methods. The Mombasa meeting included a briefing from the African Union's Maritime Coordination Centre, which tracks incidents across the continent's vast coastline stretching more than 26,000 kilometres. Regional blocs presented joint patrol schedules designed to plug gaps where individual nations lacked surveillance capacity.

Advocates for stronger action pointed to satellite monitoring systems and artificial intelligence as game-changers for detecting illegal fishing vessels. Several companies showcased tracking technology during side events at the summit, arguing that costs had fallen enough for wider adoption across African fisheries authorities. However, officials from smaller nations noted that data infrastructure and technical expertise remained unevenly distributed. Kenya's Maritime Authority announced a pilot programme using vessel monitoring systems across its exclusive economic zone, with results expected within 18 months.

What Comes Next

The summit concluded with a framework document outlining specific benchmarks for 2025 and 2027 that participating nations agreed to report against. Critics argued the targets lacked binding enforcement mechanisms, while supporters said voluntary peer review represented a realistic starting point. The next major review of African blue economy progress is scheduled to coincide with a continental heads of state summit in early 2025. Observers said that meeting would determine whether the momentum built in Mombasa translates into observable changes on the water or becomes another chapter in a pattern of unfulfilled commitments. What happens in Kenya's fishing communities and along West African coasts in the coming months will serve as early indicators of whether the rhetoric has shifted.

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