Algeria will face Switzerland in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the tournament draw held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. The N…

Algeria will face Switzerland in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the tournament draw held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. The North African side, making their fifth appearance at football's flagship tournament, must navigate past the Swiss to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Draw Ceremony in Zurich

The official draw for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage took place inside a packed auditorium in Zurich. Representatives from all 32 qualified nations attended the ceremony, which marked a historic expansion to 48 participating teams. Switzerland, ranked 11th in the latest FIFA rankings, avoided several high-profile opponents before being paired with Algeria in the Round of 32.

Health & Medicine · Switzerland Draws Algeria in 2026 World Cup Last-32 Tie

The Swiss delegation expressed measured confidence following the result. Algeria, ranked 32nd globally, entered the draw as a seeded nation following their impressive run through African qualifying.

Algeria's Road to the Knockouts

The Desert Foxes secured their World Cup berth after finishing top of their African qualification group with 18 points from six matches. Head coach Vladimir Petkovic, who took charge in 2023, guided the team through a gruelling qualifying campaign that included victories over Cameroon and Egypt.

Algeria's squad features several players based in European leagues, including Premier League midfielder Ramy Oudjana and Serie A striker Baghdad Bounedjah. The team has not reached the World Cup knockout rounds since 2014, when they were eliminated by Germany in the group stage.

Fan Expectations Back Home

Supporters gathered in Algiers and other cities across the country to watch the draw announcement. Algerian football fans have grown increasingly optimistic following the team's consistent performances in continental tournaments, including a runners-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

State broadcaster ENTV provided extensive coverage of the draw ceremony, with former national team captain Rabah Madjer appearing as a guest analyst. Madjer urged the squad to approach the Swiss encounter with tactical discipline and attacking ambition.

Switzerland's World Cup History

Switzerland enters the knockout rounds having qualified from a group containing Portugal, Hungary, and Ghana. The Swiss have reached the Round of 16 in two of their previous four World Cup appearances, most recently in 2022 when they were eliminated by Portugal.

Manager Murat Yakin has built a reputation for defensive organisation and set-piece efficiency. Captain Granit Xhaka, set to feature in his third consecutive World Cup, will play a pivotal role in midfield against the Algerian challenge.

The Swiss Football Association headquarters in Bern confirmed the team will begin detailed preparation for the Algeria fixture immediately, with video analysis sessions scheduled throughout the coming weeks.

What to Watch Next

FIFA officials announced the exact date and venue for the Switzerland versus Algeria match will be confirmed within the next 30 days. The game is expected to take place at one of the American host cities, with Chicago's Soldier Field and Seattle's Lumen Field emerging as leading candidates.

Tickets for the fixture are likely to generate significant demand from Algerian expatriates living in North America. The Algerian Football Federation has requested an allocation of 15,000 tickets for supporters travelling from the Mediterranean nation.

Team managers from both nations will announce their final squad selections 30 days before the match, with injury concerns and club form set to influence final selections. The fixture is scheduled to be broadcast live across both countries, with kickoff times expected to favour European and African prime-time audiences.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The game is expected to take place at one of the American host cities, with Chicago's Soldier Field and Seattle's Lumen Field emerging as leading candidates.Tickets for the fixture are likely to generate significant demand from Algerian expatriates living in North America. Algerian football fans have grown increasingly optimistic following the team's consistent performances in continental tournaments, including a runners-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.State broadcaster ENTV provided extensive coverage of the draw ceremony, with former national team captain Rabah Madjer appearing as a guest analyst. — panapress.org Editorial Team