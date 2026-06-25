New Zealand and Egypt opened their Group G campaigns at the World Cup on Thursday in what both sides needed as a statement performance. The All Whites t…

New Zealand and Egypt opened their Group G campaigns at the World Cup on Thursday in what both sides needed as a statement performance. The All Whites travelled as underdogs against a historically strong Egyptian outfit, but arrived with momentum after an undefeated qualifying run.

Match Opens With Early Pressure

The contest began at a frantic pace inside a packed stadium in host nation Qatar. Egypt, playing in their 10th World Cup appearance, looked to control possession early through their midfield. New Zealand, ranked 26th in the world, matched that intensity with a high press that forced two early turnovers in dangerous positions.

Economy & Business · Egypt Draws New Zealand in Group G — World Cup Campaign Begins

Egypt's captain, playing his 80th international match, orchestrated several attacks down the left flank. His vision unlocked the New Zealand defence twice in the opening 15 minutes, though both chances went begging. The African side dominated territory in the first half, holding 62 percent possession before halftime.

New Zealand Response Comes After the Break

The All Whites emerged from the dressing room with renewed purpose. A tactical shift saw them push an extra midfielder forward, creating numerical advantages in the centre of the park. That change paid off in the 54th minute when a through ball split the Egyptian defence.

The New Zealand striker finished coolly past the goalkeeper to silence a predominantly Egyptian crowd. The goal triggered wild celebrations among the travelling supporters who made up nearly half the attendance. Egypt immediately responded, throwing bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

The Final Thirty Minutes

Those final exchanges defined the match. Egypt peppered the New Zealand goal with 11 shots after the equaliser, compared to just three from their opponents. The pressure told in the 78th minute when a corner kick caused chaos in the box and Egypt's substitute headed home from close range.

New Zealand pushed for a late winner but ran out of time. The final whistle confirmed Egypt's first win of the tournament, moving them to three points in Group G alongside Brazil who won their opener earlier in the day.

What the Result Means for Both Sides

Egypt now sit in a strong position to advance from a group that also features Switzerland. A draw against the Swiss in their next fixture would likely secure progression to the knockout rounds. The performance will ease pressure on the coaching staff after criticism following a poor Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

New Zealand face an uphill task to advance. Their remaining fixtures against Brazil and Switzerland represent two of the toughest tests at the tournament. History offers little encouragement — the All Whites have advanced past the group stage only once, back in 1982.

Looking Ahead to Group G Rivals

The group table remains tightly packed after Thursday's action. Egypt's win puts them top on three points, with Brazil and Switzerland level on one point each after their draw. New Zealand sit bottom without a point.

The next round of fixtures begins on Tuesday when Brazil face New Zealand in Doha. Switzerland then meet Egypt in a match that could effectively decide who joins Egypt in the next round. Fans can watch both matches live on the official tournament broadcast partners.

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