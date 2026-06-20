When Algeria's national football team takes the field this World Cup, hundreds of fans gather in Kansas City to cheer them on. The gatherings have becom…

When Algeria's national football team takes the field this World Cup, hundreds of fans gather in Kansas City to cheer them on. The gatherings have become so consistent that regulars now call the area "Little Algeria."

The watch parties draw a mix of Algerian expatriates and curious locals who have adopted the North African side as their second team. Organisers say the smallest details matter: traditional music plays during halftime, and flags hang from the rafters of rented community halls. One organiser, Yacine Berrahma, has coordinated the Kansas City events since 2014, when the team last reached the World Cup knockout stages. "We want people to feel at home," Berrahma told local reporters. "This is not just watching a game. This is remembering who we are."

Environment & Nature · Kansas City Has Become 'Little Algeria' During the World Cup

Why Kansas City?

The city's Algerian community is relatively small compared to established diaspora hubs in France or Canada. Yet the enthusiasm here rivals anywhere else in the diaspora. Local restaurant owners report a spike in customers during match days, with some venues adding couscous and harira soup to their menus for the occasion. The proximity to major sports bars and the availability of affordable community spaces have made Kansas City a practical choice for organisers. Beyond logistics, long-term residents say the Midwestern welcome has made all the difference. "People here are genuine," said Fatima Zahra Benali, who moved to Kansas City eight years ago. "They ask questions. They learn the words to our chants. That means everything."

Support Beyond the Expatriate Community

Not everyone at the watch parties hails from Algeria. Local sports fans, many with no prior connection to the country, have joined the gatherings out of pure enjoyment of the atmosphere. Several American families bring children, treating the events as cultural education. One Kansas City resident, Michael Torres, attended his first Algeria match in 2022 and has not missed one since. "The energy is unmatched," Torres said. "These fans truly believe. How can you not get swept up in that?"

The Desert Foxes' Journey

Algeria qualified for the World Cup after a dramatic playoff victory over Cameroon in March 2022. The team, nicknamed the Desert Foxes, has a passionate global following despite not being among the tournament's traditional heavyweights. Their last appearance in the round of 16 came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. This cycle marks only their fifth appearance at football's premier tournament in history. The Kansas City group plans to screen every group-stage match and, if Algeria advances, has already booked a larger venue for the knockout rounds.

What Comes Next

Algeria faces a challenging group stage with matches against top-ranked opponents. For the Kansas City supporters, survival past the group phase would mark a historic achievement. Organisers have already begun planning a celebration for the round of 16, should the team qualify. "We are ready," Berrahma said. "We have been ready since the qualifiers ended. Now we wait and cheer." The next match is scheduled for later this week, and watch party registration opened on Monday with spots filling within hours.

Fans can follow the Kansas City Algeria Supporters group on social media for match schedules and venue updates. The next gathering is expected to draw more than 400 people to a community centre on the city's south side.

See Also

Poll Do you agree with the experts quoted in this article? Yes No Yes 64% No 36% 898 votes