Didier Deschamps has moved quickly to dismiss any suggestion that France approach their World Cup opener against Senegal with thoughts of revenge. The F…

Didier Deschamps has moved quickly to dismiss any suggestion that France approach their World Cup opener against Senegal with thoughts of revenge. The France manager addressed reporters on Tuesday, clarifying that the 2002 group stage defeat — one of the biggest shocks in tournament history — would not influence how his team approaches the match in Doha.

The 2002 Upset That Still Resonates

When the two nations last met at a World Cup, Senegal beat France 1-0 in the group stage in Ulsan, South Korea. That result knocked the defending champions out of the tournament at the first hurdle. The goal came from Papa Bouba Diop, a name still spoken with reverence in Dakar and across West Africa. That match remains one of the defining moments in World Cup folklore, a David-over-Goliath result that announced African football's arrival on the global stage.

Technology & Innovation · Deschamps Insists France Harbour No Revenge Feelings Against Senegal at World Cup

France, meanwhile, went into that 2002 tournament as hot favourites. Zinedine Zidane was recovering from injury, and the squad failed to find its rhythm. The loss to Senegal triggered a spiral that ended with a group-stage exit. Twenty years on, Deschamps was part of that 2002 squad as a player. He knows the history better than most.

Deschamps Sets the Record Straight

Speaking ahead of the Group A fixture, Deschamps made clear that personal history would not cloud his judgment. "This team is not the same as 2002, and neither is the squad I manage now," he told reporters. The manager stressed that his squad would approach the match with professionalism rather than sentiment.

The French camp has maintained a focused tone throughout their preparation. Players have spoken about the importance of starting the tournament well rather than dwelling on past encounters. The 2018 World Cup winners know that early momentum can define a tournament campaign.

What Senegal Bring to the Encounter

Senegal head into the fixture as African champions after their 2021 AFCON victory. The squad features several players who compete at the highest levels of European club football. Their manager, Aliou Cissé, captained the team during that famous 2002 victory and now leads them from the touchline.

The West African side have prepared extensively for the fixture. Their training base in Doha has allowed for careful tactical work ahead of the Group A opener. Players have spoken about the pride of representing their nation at the world's biggest football stage.

Group A Stakes and Tournament Context

The match carries significance beyond national pride. Both teams need points early in a group that also features Qatar and Ecuador. A positive result in the opener can set the tone for the entire campaign, while a poor start creates immediate pressure heading into subsequent fixtures.

For France, consistency at major tournaments has been a hallmark under Deschamps. The manager led Les Bleus to World Cup glory in 2018 and a Nations League title in 2021. His squad selection has drawn praise for balancing experience with emerging talent. Yet questions remain about how the team will perform without the injured Karim Benzema.

Football's Place in Senegalese Society

The match carries particular weight in Senegal, where football occupies a central role in national culture. The national team, known as the Lions of Teranga, draws passionate support across the country. Viewing gatherings are common during major tournaments, with streets emptying when matches begin.

The economic dimension of football in Senegal should not be overlooked. Player transfers and club contracts generate significant revenue, while the national team's success boosts morale and attracts international attention to domestic football structures. A strong World Cup showing can influence investment decisions and youth development pathways.

France's Recent Record Against African Opponents

France have generally performed well against African nations at major tournaments. Their 2018 World Cup campaign included a round-of-16 victory over Argentina and a final win over Croatia. The team have shown they can handle different styles of opposition, adapting their approach based on opponent strengths.

The current squad combines established stars with younger players eager to make their mark. How Deschamps integrates these elements could determine how far France progress in Qatar. The Senegal match represents the first test of that balance.

Looking Ahead to Kickoff

The fixture is scheduled for November 22 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Both teams have completed final preparations, with training sessions closed to the media in the hours before kickoff. Supporters have begun arriving in significant numbers, with Senegalese fans making the journey from West Africa to cheer their team.

What to watch: how both teams handle the pressure of an opening match. France will look to control possession and create chances through their midfield, while Senegal will aim to exploit any spaces left behind by the French full-backs. The result could shape the trajectory of both teams' entire tournament.

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