The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released a groundbreaking study revealing that Portuguese teachers possess the highest levels of pedagogical knowledge among participating countries. The findings, based on assessments conducted in 2023, highlight the effectiveness of Portugal’s teacher training systems and its impact on educational outcomes. The report, which included data from over 20 countries, underscores the importance of teacher expertise in shaping national education strategies, a key factor in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) — quality education for all.

Portugal’s Teacher Training Model Stands Out

The OECD study, conducted in partnership with the Portuguese Ministry of Education, found that 82% of Portuguese teachers demonstrated advanced pedagogical knowledge, compared to an average of 56% across other participating nations. This high level of expertise is attributed to Portugal’s rigorous teacher training programs, which include a mandatory three-year undergraduate degree in education, followed by a one-year internship. The study also noted that Portuguese teachers received more in-service training than their counterparts in most other countries.

economy-business · Portugal Teachers Top OECD Study on Pedagogical Knowledge

"Portugal’s approach to teacher development is a model that other nations, especially in Africa, can learn from," said Dr. Ana Ferreira, a researcher at the University of Lisbon and co-author of the report. "The emphasis on continuous learning and practical experience ensures that teachers are not only knowledgeable but also adaptable to the changing needs of students."

Implications for African Education Systems

The study’s findings have significant implications for African education systems, which face challenges such as teacher shortages, low-quality instruction, and limited access to professional development. Countries like Nigeria, which ranks poorly in global education assessments, could benefit from adopting similar training frameworks. According to the World Bank, only 35% of Nigerian teachers have formal training, a stark contrast to Portugal’s 98%.

African nations are increasingly prioritizing education as a cornerstone of development, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. However, the lack of well-trained teachers remains a major barrier. The OECD report suggests that investing in teacher education can lead to improved student performance, higher graduation rates, and better workforce readiness — all critical for economic growth.

Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, an education policy analyst in Lagos, said, "If African countries want to meet their development goals, they must start by investing in their teachers. Portugal’s success shows that with the right policies, even resource-constrained countries can make significant progress."

Challenges and Opportunities in Teacher Development

Despite the positive findings, implementing Portugal’s model across Africa would require addressing several challenges. These include funding constraints, political instability, and a lack of institutional capacity. Additionally, the diverse educational contexts across the continent mean that a one-size-fits-all approach may not work.

"What works in Portugal may not be directly transferable to Nigeria or Kenya," said Dr. Nia Mwangi, a Kenyan education expert. "But the core principles — such as investing in teacher training and creating supportive learning environments — are universally applicable." The OECD study recommends that African governments collaborate with international partners to develop localized teacher training programs that reflect regional needs and cultural contexts.

Key Takeaways for African Policymakers

Invest in teacher education to improve learning outcomes

Adopt a continuous professional development model

Strengthen partnerships with international organizations for technical and financial support

While the study focuses on Portugal, its lessons are relevant to the broader African context. As more African countries aim to expand access to quality education, the importance of well-trained teachers cannot be overstated. The OECD report serves as a call to action for African leaders to prioritize teacher development as a key driver of sustainable growth and social progress.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

With the African Union set to review its education strategy in 2024, the OECD findings are likely to spark renewed discussions on teacher training and capacity building. Several African countries, including Ghana and Rwanda, have already begun piloting new teacher development programs. The next few months will be critical in determining how these lessons from Portugal are adapted and implemented across the continent.

As the global community continues to focus on education as a key pillar of development, the role of teachers will remain central. The OECD study offers a blueprint for success, but its real impact will depend on how effectively African nations translate these insights into action.