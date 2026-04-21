A Nigerian man named Chidi Okoro, 32, lost N500,000 to an AI-generated woman who pretended to be a "MAGA girl" from the United States. The scam, which targeted men across Lagos, was uncovered by the Nigerian Cybersecurity and Data Protection Authority (NCDA) after 500 reports were filed in just two months. The AI-generated persona, designed to appear as a patriotic American woman, lured victims into sending money under the guise of helping her with travel or legal issues.

How the AI Scam Operated

The scam began in early 2024 when the AI-generated "girl" appeared on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. She used a fabricated identity, claiming to be a U.S. citizen supporting the "Make America Great Again" movement. The scammer, who remains unidentified, used deepfake technology to create realistic videos and images of the AI girl, making the deception more convincing.

economy-business · Scammer Uses AI Girl to Scam Nigerian Men — 500 Report Cases in 2 Months

Victims were initially contacted through fake profiles and chatbots. The AI girl would engage in conversations, build trust, and eventually ask for money. Many men, described as "super dumb" by cybersecurity experts, fell for the scam, believing they were helping a vulnerable woman. The NCDA reported that 70% of victims were between the ages of 25 and 40, with most operating in the informal sector.

The Role of AI in Modern Scams

AI-generated content, or "Generated," has become a growing concern for cybersecurity agencies across Africa. In Nigeria, the NCDA has warned that such technology is being used to create highly convincing fraud schemes. The term "Generated" refers to content created by artificial intelligence algorithms, often without human oversight, making it difficult to detect and trace.

According to the NCDA, the use of AI in scams has increased by 300% in the last year. "This is not just a Nigerian issue," said Dr. Amina Abubakar, a senior cybercrime analyst. "AI-based fraud is a global trend, and Africa is increasingly becoming a target due to the lack of digital literacy and regulatory frameworks."

The AI "girl" in this case was created using generative adversarial networks (GANs), a type of AI that generates realistic images and videos. This technology allows scammers to create lifelike personas that can interact in real-time, making it harder for victims to distinguish between real and fake.

Impact on Nigerian Society and Economy

The scam has had a direct impact on Nigerian households, with many victims losing their life savings. The NCDA reported that the average loss per victim was N1.2 million, with some losing up to N5 million. This financial strain has exacerbated existing challenges in the country, such as high unemployment and inflation.

Experts argue that the rise of AI-based scams highlights the need for stronger digital education and cybersecurity policies. "If we don’t address this issue now, it will become a major obstacle to economic growth," said Prof. Chika Nwosu, an economist at the University of Ibadan. "Digital literacy is not just a tech issue—it’s a development issue."

The incident also underscores the broader challenges facing African nations in the digital age. As more people gain access to the internet, the risk of cybercrime increases. Without proper safeguards, the continent risks falling further behind in the global digital economy.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Efforts?

The NCDA has launched a public awareness campaign to educate citizens on the dangers of AI-generated scams. The campaign, which includes social media ads and community workshops, aims to reach 10 million people across Nigeria by the end of 2024. The agency is also working with international partners to improve cross-border cooperation in combating cybercrime.

In addition, the Nigerian government has announced plans to introduce a national digital literacy program. The initiative, expected to roll out in 2025, will focus on teaching citizens how to identify and report online scams. "This is a critical step in protecting our citizens and building a more secure digital future," said Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Amina Abubakar.

For now, the NCDA urges Nigerians to be cautious when engaging with strangers online, especially those who ask for money. "If it seems too good to be true, it probably is," said the agency in a recent statement.

The rise of AI-based scams like the "MAGA girl" case is a warning sign for Africa's digital future. As technology continues to evolve, so too must the continent’s response to cyber threats. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria and other African nations can keep pace with the digital revolution or fall further behind.

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