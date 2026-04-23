The Ordem dos Contabilistas, the professional body for certified accountants in Portugal, reported a profit of 727,000 euros by March, according to its latest financial update. The organisation, which represents over 20,000 professionals, acknowledged “some concerns” about the rising cost of living and inflation, which are affecting its members. The figures highlight the financial resilience of the sector amid broader economic pressures in Europe, though challenges remain in balancing professional demands with economic realities.

Profit Figures Reflect Sector Resilience

The Ordem dos Contabilistas reported a profit of 727,000 euros for the first quarter of the year, marking a slight increase compared to previous years. The organisation, based in Lisbon, has been actively modernising its operations to meet the evolving needs of its members. This financial performance comes amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty in Portugal, where inflation has reached 6.2% in 2024, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

economy-business · Ordem dos Contabilistas Reports 727k Euros Profit by March

Despite the positive numbers, the organisation’s leadership has expressed concerns about the rising costs of services and the potential impact on small accounting firms. “We are seeing some concerns about the increasing prices of professional services and the pressure on smaller firms to remain competitive,” said João Silva, a spokesperson for the Ordem.

Challenges in a Changing Economic Landscape

The rise in operating costs has put pressure on both large and small accounting firms, particularly in regions like Lisbon and Porto, where competition is fiercer. The Ordem has been working with the Portuguese government to explore ways to support small businesses and independent accountants. However, the lack of targeted subsidies remains a key issue for many members.

“The cost of software, office space, and professional development has increased significantly,” said Ana Ferreira, a certified accountant in Porto. “While we are adapting, we need more support from the government to ensure our sector remains viable.”

Admite’s Role in the Accounting Sector

Admite, a key player in the accounting and financial services sector, has been closely monitoring the situation. The organisation, which provides training and certification for accountants, has seen a surge in demand for its services. Admite’s recent update highlights the importance of maintaining high standards amid economic challenges. “We are seeing a growing need for skilled professionals who can navigate the current financial landscape,” said Maria Costa, a representative from Admite.

The organisation has also launched new initiatives to support members, including online courses and networking events. These efforts aim to strengthen the sector’s resilience and ensure that professionals remain up-to-date with the latest practices.

Adapting to New Demands

Admite has also been working with the Ordem dos Contabilistas to develop new training modules that focus on digital transformation and financial compliance. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernise the sector and prepare professionals for the future. “We believe that investing in education and technology is crucial for the long-term success of the accounting profession,” said Costa.

However, some members argue that more needs to be done to address the financial challenges faced by smaller firms. “While these initiatives are helpful, we need more direct support from the government to keep our businesses afloat,” said Paulo Mendes, a small firm owner in Lisbon.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the Sector?

As the accounting sector continues to navigate economic pressures, the Ordem dos Contabilistas and Admite are set to announce new strategies in the coming months. These plans will focus on improving access to resources, reducing costs, and enhancing professional development opportunities. The next major event will be the annual conference in Lisbon, where industry leaders will discuss the future of the profession.

For now, the sector remains cautiously optimistic. With the right support, certified accountants in Portugal can continue to play a vital role in the country’s economic development. Readers should watch for updates from the Ordem and Admite as they outline their next steps in the coming weeks.

Editorial Opinion Admite’s recent update highlights the importance of maintaining high standards amid economic challenges. The next major event will be the annual conference in Lisbon, where industry leaders will discuss the future of the profession. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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