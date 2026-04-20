South Africa's broadband landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with fixed wireless technology surging by 40% in the past year, according to the latest Opensignal report. The data highlights a shift in how internet access is being delivered across the country, offering new opportunities for economic growth and digital inclusion. This development is particularly significant as the continent strives to meet its digital infrastructure goals.

Fixed Wireless Takes Center Stage

Fixed wireless access (FWA) has become a game-changer for South Africa, where traditional broadband infrastructure has struggled to keep up with demand. Opensignal’s analysis shows that FWA now accounts for nearly 25% of all broadband connections, with a 40% increase in adoption since 2023. This growth is driven by both consumer demand and government initiatives aimed at bridging the digital divide.

economy-business · Opensignal Reveals 40% Surge in Fixed Wireless Adoption in South Africa

The technology allows users to connect to the internet via radio signals, bypassing the need for physical cables. This is especially beneficial in rural and semi-urban areas where laying fiber is costly and time-consuming. The South African government, through the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, has been supporting FWA expansion as part of its National Broadband Policy.

Implications for African Development

The rise of fixed wireless in South Africa reflects a broader trend across the continent. With over 600 million people lacking reliable internet access, Africa’s development goals are increasingly tied to improving digital infrastructure. The World Bank estimates that a 10% increase in broadband penetration can boost a country’s GDP by up to 1.5%, making technologies like FWA vital for economic progress.

For Nigeria, where 60% of the population still lacks consistent internet access, the South African model offers a replicable blueprint. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been exploring FWA as a way to expand coverage, particularly in remote regions. “Fixed wireless can be a lifeline for communities that have long been excluded from the digital economy,” said Dr. Chika Okafor, a digital policy expert at the University of Ibadan.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promise, fixed wireless faces several challenges. Network congestion, regulatory hurdles, and the need for spectrum allocation remain key obstacles. In South Africa, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has been working to streamline the process for FWA providers, but delays in spectrum auctions have slowed progress.

However, the potential benefits are clear. Improved connectivity can enhance education through e-learning platforms, boost healthcare via telemedicine, and foster entrepreneurship by enabling digital commerce. For instance, in KwaZulu-Natal, a province with high unemployment, FWA has allowed small businesses to reach national and international markets.

Fixed Wireless in Practice

Fixed wireless is not just a theoretical solution—it is already making a difference. In the town of Soweto, residents who previously relied on slow and unreliable mobile data now have access to high-speed broadband. This has allowed students to attend virtual classes and small businesses to operate more efficiently. “It’s like a lifeline,” said Thandiwe Mbeki, a local shop owner who now uses online payment systems for the first time.

The technology also plays a role in emergency response. During the 2023 floods in Durban, fixed wireless networks were among the few that remained operational, enabling communication between relief agencies and affected communities. This resilience underscores the importance of diversifying internet infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

As South Africa continues to expand its fixed wireless network, the focus will shift to scaling the model across the continent. The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy aims to connect 80% of Africans by 2030, and fixed wireless will be a key enabler. However, success depends on coordinated efforts between governments, private sector players, and international partners.

For now, the message from Opensignal is clear: fixed wireless is no longer a niche solution. It is a mainstream tool for digital transformation, with far-reaching implications for Africa’s development. What to watch next is how other countries, especially Nigeria, will adopt and adapt this technology to meet their unique challenges.

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