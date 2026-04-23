Hyderabad environmentalists have raised legal and procedural concerns over the Tree Protection Committee, questioning its authority and the lack of public consultation in its recent decisions. The committee, formed by the Telangana state government, has faced criticism for its opaque processes and alleged disregard for local ecological concerns. The controversy has sparked a broader debate on urban governance and environmental protection in India, a country that is part of the global push for sustainable development.

Legal Challenges Emerge

The Hyderabad-based NGO Green Horizon has formally challenged the Tree Protection Committee’s actions, citing violations of the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980. The group argues that the committee’s recent approval of tree felling for infrastructure projects was made without proper environmental impact assessments. “The government has not provided any data or justification for these decisions,” said Priya Rao, a senior environmental lawyer with the organisation.

economy-business · Hyderabad Environmentalists Challenge Tree Protection Committee's Authority

The committee, established in 2022, was meant to streamline tree protection efforts in the rapidly expanding city. However, its recent actions have drawn sharp criticism. In March 2024, the committee approved the cutting of over 300 trees in the city’s central business district to make way for a new metro rail extension. Local residents and activists say the move ignored the ecological value of these trees, which helped reduce urban heat and air pollution.

Public Outcry and Civic Engagement

Public protests have erupted in several parts of Hyderabad, with citizens demanding greater transparency and accountability from the Tree Protection Committee. On 15 April, over 500 people gathered at the city’s central park to voice their concerns, marking one of the largest environmental demonstrations in recent years. “We are not against development, but we need to ensure it is done responsibly,” said Ravi Kumar, a local schoolteacher and activist.

The protests have also led to increased media coverage of the issue, with several national outlets highlighting the growing tension between urban expansion and environmental preservation. This aligns with global discussions on sustainable urban development, a key component of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11, which focuses on making cities inclusive, safe, and sustainable.

Historical Context and Policy Gaps

Hyderabad’s rapid urbanisation has long been a double-edged sword. While the city has seen significant economic growth, its infrastructure has struggled to keep pace. The Tree Protection Committee was created to address this imbalance, but its effectiveness remains in question. According to a 2023 report by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, the city has lost over 15% of its green cover in the past decade due to unregulated construction and land use changes.

“The committee’s structure is outdated and lacks representation from local communities,” said Dr. Anjali Mehta, an urban planner at IIT Hyderabad. “There is a clear need for a more participatory approach to environmental governance.” The report also highlighted a lack of enforcement mechanisms, with many tree protection laws remaining unimplemented due to bureaucratic delays and corruption.

International Lessons and Local Relevance