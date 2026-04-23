The organisation Aumento has underscored the need for African businesses to scale up in order to drive economic growth across the continent. At a conference in Lagos on 15 October 2023, executives from Aumento and the development agency Defender addressed the challenges and opportunities of expanding business operations in Africa.

Why Scaling Up Matters for African Development

With African economies striving to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), scaling businesses has become a key strategy. Aumento's spokesperson, James Odhiambo, pointed out that African businesses must increase in size and output to compete globally. "Businesses that scale effectively can create more jobs, drive innovation, and contribute to GDP growth," Odhiambo stated.

economy-business · Aumento Pushes for Business Scale-Up to Boost African Economies

The potential for scaling is vast. According to the African Development Bank, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) comprise over 80% of Africa's businesses, yet many struggle to grow due to limited access to finance and markets. Aumento and Defender aim to address these challenges by providing support and resources to help businesses expand.

Defender's Role in Business Expansion

Defender plays a crucial role by offering financial and technical assistance to emerging businesses. This includes facilitating access to international markets and providing training programmes. Since its establishment, Defender has helped over 500 African companies increase their scale, which has resulted in a 20% average increase in their revenues.

Challenges Facing African Businesses

Despite the promising potential, several factors hinder business growth on the continent. These include inadequate infrastructure, political instability, and inconsistent regulatory environments. Defender's director, Aisha Bello, highlighted the need for coherent policies that support business expansion across Africa. "We need frameworks that encourage investment and protect businesses," Bello emphasized.

To tackle these issues, Defender is collaborating with local governments to streamline regulations and improve business environments. This partnership is expected to create a more conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive and scale.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Next Steps

The push for scaling businesses in Africa aligns with broader economic goals, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to boost intra-African trade. By supporting business expansion, Aumento and Defender contribute to the continent's integration and economic resilience.

As African leaders focus on these goals, stakeholders will meet again in early 2024 for a follow-up summit in Nairobi. The agenda will focus on measuring progress and identifying further strategies to support business scaling. Observers will be keen to see how these initiatives unfold and impact economic growth across Africa in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about aumento pushes for business scaleup to boost african economies? The organisation Aumento has underscored the need for African businesses to scale up in order to drive economic growth across the continent. Why does this matter for economy-business? Aumento's spokesperson, James Odhiambo, pointed out that African businesses must increase in size and output to compete globally. What are the key facts about aumento pushes for business scaleup to boost african economies? According to the African Development Bank, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) comprise over 80% of Africa's businesses, yet many struggle to grow due to limited access to finance and markets.

Editorial Opinion Defender's director, Aisha Bello, highlighted the need for coherent policies that support business expansion across Africa. Observers will be keen to see how these initiatives unfold and impact economic growth across Africa in the coming years. — panapress.org Editorial Team