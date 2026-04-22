Nigeria’s Ministry of Labour and Productivity has unveiled a new policy encouraging employees to align their working hours with their natural energy cycles, sparking debate across the country. The initiative, launched in Lagos, aims to boost productivity by allowing flexible start and end times based on individual chronotypes. The move comes as part of a broader effort to align workplace practices with national development goals, including improved economic output and better work-life balance.

Policy Shift Reflects Broader Development Goals

The new time-use policy, introduced by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Adebayo Adeniran, is part of a larger push to modernise Nigeria’s workforce. Adeniran said the policy would help reduce burnout and improve efficiency, especially in sectors like technology and manufacturing, which are key to Nigeria’s economic growth. “We are not just changing the clock — we are changing the mindset,” he said in a press briefing. The policy applies to over 12 million formal sector workers nationwide, with a pilot programme in Lagos and Abuja.

health-medicine · Nigeria Launches New Time-Use Policy — and Workers Are Divided

Experts argue that the policy could have long-term benefits for Nigeria’s development. A 2023 World Bank report highlighted that poor work-life balance contributes to low productivity, with Nigerian workers averaging 10.5 hours of work per day, one of the highest in Africa. By allowing more flexible schedules, the government hopes to reduce stress-related absenteeism and improve overall workforce health. “This is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Chike Uzor, a labor economist at the University of Ibadan. “But it needs to be paired with better infrastructure and access to healthcare.”

Workers Split on New Policy

While some employees in Lagos welcomed the change, others expressed concerns about the lack of clear guidelines. “I work in a call centre and need to be available during peak hours,” said Oluwaseun Adeyemi, a customer service representative. “If I can’t adjust my hours, the policy won’t help me.” The Ministry of Labour has yet to release detailed implementation rules, leading to uncertainty among employees and employers alike.

Unions have also raised questions about the policy’s impact on wages and job security. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warned that without proper safeguards, the policy could lead to longer working hours without additional pay. “We support flexibility, but not at the cost of workers’ rights,” said NLC spokesperson, Grace Nwosu. “We need clarity on how this will affect overtime, leave, and job stability.”

Time Management and Economic Growth

The policy aligns with Nigeria’s broader vision for economic transformation, outlined in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP). The plan prioritises improving productivity and reducing unemployment, with a focus on sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. By encouraging better time management, the government hopes to foster a more efficient and competitive workforce.

However, challenges remain. Nigeria’s infrastructure, including unreliable electricity and poor road networks, often forces workers to adjust their schedules to accommodate daily disruptions. In cities like Lagos, where traffic congestion is a daily issue, the new policy may not be as effective without improvements in public transport and energy supply.

Time and Health: A Critical Link

Health experts have also weighed in, highlighting the connection between time management and overall well-being. Dr. Nia Adebayo, a public health researcher at the University of Lagos, said that irregular work hours can lead to chronic stress and sleep disorders. “When people are forced to work at odd hours, it affects their mental and physical health,” she said. “This policy could help, but it needs to be supported by better access to health services and mental health support.”

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to launch a public awareness campaign on the importance of sleep and work-life balance. The campaign will run in five major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and will include workshops for employers and employees.

What to Watch Next

The new policy is set to be fully implemented by the end of 2025, with a review scheduled for 2026. The Ministry of Labour has also pledged to gather feedback from workers, unions, and businesses before finalising the guidelines. As Nigeria continues to grapple with economic and social challenges, the success of this initiative will depend on how well it is executed and how effectively it addresses the needs of the workforce.

Editorial Opinion Time and Health: A Critical Link Health experts have also weighed in, highlighting the connection between time management and overall well-being. “This policy could help, but it needs to be supported by better access to health services and mental health support.” The Ministry of Health has announced plans to launch a public awareness campaign on the importance of sleep and work-life balance. — panapress.org Editorial Team