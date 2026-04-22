Benfica's women's futsal team has become a focal point in Portuguese football, drawing attention for their recent performance in the final stages of the season. The team, based in Lisbon, has been instrumental in elevating the profile of futsal feminino, a sport that has seen a surge in popularity across the country. This rise has sparked discussions about the broader implications for sports development in Portugal and its potential influence on African nations like Nigeria, where football remains a central cultural force.

Benfica's Futsal Feminino Breaks Records

The Benfica women's futsal team achieved a historic milestone in April 2024, securing a spot in the national championship final for the first time in the club’s history. Their performance, marked by a 5-2 victory over Sporting CP in the semi-finals, has been celebrated as a turning point for women's football in Portugal. The team’s success has been driven by a combination of strategic coaching and increased investment, with the club allocating over €1.2 million to their women’s programme in the 2023-2024 season.

economy-business · Benfica Women's Futsal Team Shakes Up Portuguese Football

The team's impact extends beyond the pitch. With over 15,000 fans attending their home matches, Benfica’s futsal feminino has demonstrated the commercial and social potential of women's football in a traditionally male-dominated sport. This success has prompted calls from the Portuguese Ministry of Sport to increase funding for women's teams across the country. "This is a model we must replicate," said João Ferreira, a sports development officer in Lisbon.

Futsal Feminino and Its Global Relevance

Futsal feminino, the women's version of futsal, is a fast-paced indoor football game that originated in South America and has since gained popularity in Europe and Africa. In Portugal, the sport has grown rapidly, with the national league now boasting over 120 teams. The success of Benfica's women’s team has drawn comparisons to Nigeria, where futsal is gaining traction as a way to develop young talent for the national football teams.

According to a 2023 report by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), futsal participation in Nigeria has increased by 40% over the past five years. The report highlights the potential of futsal as a development tool for football in Africa, especially in urban areas where access to open fields is limited. "Futsal offers a more accessible and affordable way to train young players," said Amina Adeyemi, a sports analyst based in Lagos.

PT's Role in Futsal Development

Portugal’s national football federation, known as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), has played a key role in promoting futsal feminino. The FPF has launched several initiatives to support women’s futsal, including training programmes for coaches and referees. These efforts have been mirrored in Nigeria, where the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has begun to invest more in futsal development.

However, challenges remain. In Nigeria, the lack of infrastructure and limited media coverage continue to hinder the growth of futsal. Despite these obstacles, the success of Benfica’s women’s team has inspired a new wave of interest in futsal feminino, with local clubs in Lagos and Abuja reporting increased participation.

What This Means for African Development

The rise of futsal feminino in Portugal offers a blueprint for African nations seeking to expand football participation and develop talent. By investing in women's sports, countries like Nigeria can promote gender equality and create new opportunities for young athletes. This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises the development of sports as a means of fostering social inclusion and economic growth.

Moreover, the success of Benfica’s women’s team highlights the importance of governance and leadership in sports development. In Nigeria, the NFF has been criticised for its lack of transparency and poor management. Learning from Portugal’s structured approach could help improve the quality of football administration in Africa.

What to Watch Next

As the 2024-2025 futsal season approaches, the focus will be on how Portugal and Nigeria continue to invest in women’s sports. In Nigeria, the NFF is expected to announce a new futsal development plan by the end of June 2024. Meanwhile, in Portugal, the FPF is set to launch a new initiative aimed at increasing female participation in futsal by 25% over the next two years.

For African development, the lessons from Benfica’s women’s futsal team are clear: with the right investment, governance, and support, women’s sports can become a powerful driver of social and economic progress. As the continent continues to grow, the role of sports in shaping the future of Africa cannot be overlooked.

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