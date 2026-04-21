The Israeli-Hamas conflict has triggered a sharp rise in Nigeria's mortgage rates, surpassing the impact seen during the Ukraine war, as global financial markets react to heightened regional instability. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported a 2.5% increase in average mortgage interest rates in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 14.7%, a level not seen since 2016. The surge is attributed to a combination of global capital flight, inflationary pressures, and increased risk aversion among lenders.

Global Tensions Fuel Financial Volatility

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global supply chains and pushed up energy prices, directly affecting Nigeria's economy. As oil prices climbed to $95 per barrel in March 2024, the CBN faced mounting pressure to curb inflation, which stood at 28.7% in February, the highest in over a decade. The central bank's decision to raise benchmark interest rates to 20.5% in February 2024 was aimed at curbing inflation but has had a ripple effect on consumer lending, particularly in the real estate sector.

economy-business · Israel-Hamas War Sparks Record Mortgage Rate Surge in Nigeria

“The war in the Middle East has created a perfect storm for Nigeria’s financial markets,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, an economic analyst at the University of Lagos. “The combination of geopolitical uncertainty, rising oil prices, and a weak naira has made lenders more cautious.” Mortgage lenders, including major banks such as First Bank of Nigeria and Zenith Bank, have raised their rates to offset the increased risk of default and currency depreciation.

Impact on African Development Goals

The rising mortgage rates pose a significant challenge to Nigeria’s efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11, which focuses on sustainable cities and communities. With housing affordability deteriorating, the government’s recent initiatives to expand access to affordable housing are at risk. The National Housing Fund, which aims to provide low-interest loans to low-income families, has seen a 40% decline in applications since the start of the year, according to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

“Higher mortgage rates are pushing many Nigerians out of the housing market,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a policy analyst at the Economic and Social Research Foundation. “This undermines long-term economic growth and social stability.” The slowdown in housing construction has also affected employment in the construction sector, which accounts for 12% of Nigeria’s informal labor force.

Regional and Continental Implications

The ripple effects of the Middle East conflict extend beyond Nigeria, affecting other African economies reliant on oil exports and global trade. Countries such as Algeria, Angola, and Ghana have also seen increased inflation and financial market volatility. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has warned that the region’s economic recovery, already fragile, could be derailed by further geopolitical shocks.

“Africa’s development trajectory is increasingly vulnerable to external shocks,” said Dr. Amina Jalloh, an AfDB economist. “The Middle East conflict is a stark reminder of the need for stronger regional economic integration and diversification.” The AfDB has urged African governments to accelerate efforts to build resilient economies through investment in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and education.

Policy Responses and Challenges

In response to the crisis, the Nigerian government has announced a series of measures to stabilize the economy, including a 10% subsidy on fuel prices and a review of the country’s foreign exchange policy. However, these steps have been met with skepticism from the private sector, which argues that structural reforms are needed to address deeper issues such as corruption, poor governance, and inadequate infrastructure.

“The government’s short-term fixes are not enough,” said Ngozi Okonkwo, a business leader and member of the Nigerian Business Council. “We need a long-term strategy that focuses on improving the business environment, reducing unemployment, and boosting domestic production.”

What to Watch Next

The coming months will be critical for Nigeria’s economic outlook. The CBN is expected to announce further interest rate adjustments in April 2024, while the government is set to unveil a new economic recovery plan by the end of the quarter. Investors and policymakers will be closely watching how the country navigates these challenges, with the outcome likely to shape the broader African development landscape.

Editorial Opinion “We need a long-term strategy that focuses on improving the business environment, reducing unemployment, and boosting domestic production.” What to Watch Next The coming months will be critical for Nigeria’s economic outlook. “This undermines long-term economic growth and social stability.” The slowdown in housing construction has also affected employment in the construction sector, which accounts for 12% of Nigeria’s informal labor force. — panapress.org Editorial Team