Angola's Minister of Interior, Luís Neves, has rejected the government's proposed restructuring of the Comando Integrado, calling it "not a matryoshka," a reference to the Russian nesting doll. The reform, announced in March 2024, aimed to streamline security operations across the country, but Neves argued it would fragment existing structures and weaken coordination. The move comes amid growing pressure from regional partners to improve governance and security, key components of Africa's development goals.

Reform Sparks Political Tensions

The proposed restructuring of the Comando Integrado, a key security body, was meant to centralise control and enhance efficiency. However, Neves claimed the plan failed to address the real challenges facing Angola’s security sector, such as corruption and underfunded local units. "This is not a matryoshka," he said, rejecting the idea that the new structure would simply replace the old without addressing deeper issues. His comments have ignited a public debate over the role of the government in managing security and development.

economy-business · Governo Rejects Comando Integrado Reform — Tensions Rise in Angola

The Comando Integrado, established in 2018, was created to unify police, military, and intelligence services under a single command. But critics argue it has struggled to deliver on its promises. In a 2023 audit, the Ministry of Interior found that only 40% of its units were fully operational, with many lacking basic resources. Neves’ opposition has now thrown the future of the reform into question, raising concerns about the government’s ability to meet its development targets.

Implications for Governance and Development

Angola’s leadership has long faced criticism for its handling of public services, including healthcare and education. The rejection of the Comando Integrado reform highlights the broader challenges of governance in the country. A 2023 World Bank report noted that weak institutional capacity remains a major barrier to economic growth, with over 60% of Angolans living below the poverty line. The government’s failure to reform key institutions risks further undermining trust in public services.

Regional leaders have also weighed in. The African Union has repeatedly called for improved governance as a prerequisite for sustainable development. In a statement, the AU’s Special Representative for Peace and Security, Amina J. Mohammed, urged Angola to prioritise structural reforms. "Effective governance is the cornerstone of development," she said. "Without it, even the most ambitious plans will fail."

The political fallout from the rejection has also raised questions about the role of the government in driving progress. Critics argue that without meaningful reforms, Angola will struggle to meet its commitments under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to boost economic growth, reduce inequality, and improve public services across the continent.

What’s Next for Angola’s Security and Development?

With the Comando Integrado reform in limbo, the government now faces a critical decision: whether to revise the plan or abandon it altogether. A new proposal is expected by the end of June, but analysts remain skeptical. "This is a test of the government’s commitment to reform," said José Mendes, a political analyst at the University of Luanda. "If they don’t act decisively, the consequences will be felt in every sector of the economy."

The situation also has implications for regional stability. Angola shares borders with several countries facing their own governance and security challenges, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. A stronger, more unified security apparatus could help curb cross-border crime and support regional development initiatives.

As the government prepares to outline its next steps, the coming months will be crucial. The outcome of the debate over the Comando Integrado could shape Angola’s development trajectory for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about governo rejects comando integrado reform tensions rise in angola? Angola's Minister of Interior, Luís Neves, has rejected the government's proposed restructuring of the Comando Integrado, calling it "not a matryoshka," a reference to the Russian nesting doll. Why does this matter for economy-business? The move comes amid growing pressure from regional partners to improve governance and security, key components of Africa's development goals. What are the key facts about governo rejects comando integrado reform tensions rise in angola? However, Neves claimed the plan failed to address the real challenges facing Angola’s security sector, such as corruption and underfunded local units.