Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is scaling back its ambitious Vision 2030 plans, shifting toward a more pragmatic approach to governance and economic reform. The move comes as the kingdom faces internal and external pressures, including global oil price fluctuations and regional instability. This pivot could have far-reaching implications for African nations, particularly those with economic ties to the Gulf state.

Reassessing Vision 2030

The kingdom’s original Vision 2030 aimed to diversify the economy, reduce dependence on oil, and attract foreign investment. However, recent reports suggest that the government is prioritising stability over rapid transformation. This shift was highlighted in a recent speech by Minister of Economy and Planning, Fahd al-Khuraisi, who outlined a more measured approach to economic development.

economy-business · Saudi Arabia Shifts From Vision 2030 to Pragmatism Under Mohammed

Analysts suggest that the slowdown in Vision 2030 has been driven by global economic uncertainties and the need to maintain domestic support. In 2023, Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth slowed to 2.4%, below the initial target of 4.5%. This has led to a reassessment of priorities, with a focus on infrastructure and public sector reforms rather than large-scale private sector projects.

Impact on African Economies

Saudi Arabia has long been a key investor in African infrastructure, with significant projects in Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya. The country has pledged over $10 billion in development aid to African nations, including $2 billion to Nigeria for energy and transportation projects. A more pragmatic approach could affect the pace and scale of these investments.

Nigeria, in particular, has seen a slowdown in some Saudi-funded initiatives. The Nigerian Ministry of Finance recently reported delays in the execution of a $500 million infrastructure project in Lagos, citing a lack of clarity on funding sources. This could slow progress on the African Development Bank’s goals to improve regional connectivity and economic integration.

Regional Stability and Governance

The shift in Saudi Arabia’s strategy also reflects broader regional challenges. The kingdom has been a key player in regional security, supporting efforts to stabilise conflicts in Yemen and Libya. However, recent tensions with Iran and internal political dynamics have forced a more cautious approach.

President of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for greater regional cooperation to address these challenges. “Saudi Arabia’s role in African development cannot be overstated,” he said in a recent statement. “A more stable and predictable approach from the Gulf state would benefit the entire continent.”

Focus on Domestic Priorities

Domestically, the government is prioritising social and economic stability. This includes measures to curb inflation, which has risen to 3.2% in 2024, and to address youth unemployment, which stands at 12.5%. These steps are seen as essential to maintaining public support for the leadership.

Prince Mohammed has also announced a new initiative to boost local industries, with a focus on renewable energy and technology. This includes a $10 billion investment in solar power projects across the Middle East and North Africa, which could have indirect benefits for African markets.

What to Watch Next

The next few months will be critical in determining the direction of Saudi Arabia’s development strategy. A key indicator will be the release of the 2025 budget, which is expected to outline new economic priorities. African nations will be closely watching how these changes affect bilateral partnerships and investment flows.

For now, the focus remains on the balance between ambitious reforms and the need for stability. As the African Development Bank prepares for its annual summit in Addis Ababa, the role of Gulf states like Saudi Arabia will be a central topic of discussion.

Editorial Opinion A key indicator will be the release of the 2025 budget, which is expected to outline new economic priorities. Regional Stability and Governance The shift in Saudi Arabia’s strategy also reflects broader regional challenges. — panapress.org Editorial Team