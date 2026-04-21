Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has seen internal tensions flare as National Chairman, Ahmed Bello Gbajabiamila, urged former governor of Oyo State, Leke Abejide, to remain in the party. The call came after Abejide expressed concerns over factionalism within the party, raising questions about the stability of Nigeria’s political landscape. The development is significant as it reflects broader challenges in maintaining unity among political actors, which is crucial for achieving sustainable development and governance on the continent.

Gbajabiamila's Call for Unity

Gbajabiamila, a key figure in Nigeria’s APC, addressed the issue directly, stating that Abejide should not leave the party. “We must fight them, scatter them,” he reportedly told Abejide, emphasizing the need for internal cohesion. The statement highlights the importance of unity in political parties, a factor that directly influences policy implementation and development outcomes across Africa. Without strong leadership and unity, national development agendas risk being derailed by internal conflicts.

economy-business · Gbajabiamila Urges Abejide to Stay in ADC Amid Party Tensions

The call for Abejide to stay in the APC comes at a critical time. With the 2023 general elections approaching, political stability is more important than ever. In a country where governance and infrastructure development are central to Africa’s broader developmental goals, internal party strife can delay progress. Gbajabiamila’s intervention underscores the role of leadership in ensuring that political movements align with national and continental development priorities.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

The situation within the APC is not isolated. It reflects a common challenge across African nations, where political fragmentation often hinders effective governance. In Nigeria, where over 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, political unity is essential for driving economic growth and improving public services. The APC, as the ruling party, has a responsibility to demonstrate leadership that aligns with these goals.

Abejide’s potential exit from the party has raised concerns among political observers. His experience as a former governor could be a valuable asset in shaping policy and driving development. The APC’s ability to retain experienced leaders like Abejide is a test of its commitment to long-term planning and effective governance. This issue is not just about party politics—it is about the future of Nigeria and its role in the broader African development narrative.

Political Stability and Development

Political stability is a cornerstone of development. In Nigeria, where infrastructure gaps remain a major barrier to economic growth, consistent leadership is vital. The APC’s internal dynamics will have a direct impact on the country’s ability to meet its development targets, including improving access to education, healthcare, and reliable energy.

Regional leaders and international partners are closely watching how the APC handles this internal challenge. A unified party is more likely to implement policies that support economic growth and poverty reduction, which are central to Africa’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The outcome of this situation could influence how other African nations approach their own political and developmental challenges.

What Comes Next?

The coming weeks will be crucial for the APC as it seeks to address internal divisions and maintain unity. Abejide’s response to Gbajabiamila’s call will be a key indicator of the party’s stability. If he chooses to stay, it could signal a renewed commitment to the party’s vision. However, if he leaves, it may trigger a broader debate on the direction of the APC and its role in Nigeria’s development.

For Africa, the situation in Nigeria is a reminder of the delicate balance between political unity and development. As the continent continues to work toward shared goals, the ability of nations to maintain stable and effective governance will be a determining factor in their success. Readers should watch for further developments in the APC’s internal dynamics and how they shape Nigeria’s political and developmental trajectory.