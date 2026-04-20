Entre, a Nigerian app that connects gig workers with short-term jobs, has sparked a national conversation about the future of labor in Africa's most populous country. The platform, which has grown to serve over 500,000 workers in Lagos and Abuja, is reshaping how people earn a living, but it is also raising concerns about job security, fair pay, and the long-term sustainability of the gig economy. The rise of platforms like Entre reflects a broader trend across Africa, where digital innovation is driving economic transformation but also exposing deep structural challenges.

Entre’s Rapid Expansion and Worker Concerns

Entre, launched in 2021 by a group of Nigerian entrepreneurs, has quickly become one of the largest gig economy platforms in the country. The app allows users to take on short-term jobs, from delivery services to event staffing, offering flexibility but often at the cost of stable income. Over 500,000 workers have registered on the platform, with the majority based in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. However, many users report inconsistent pay and a lack of benefits, raising questions about the long-term viability of such models.

economy-business · Entre Sparks Debate Over Nigeria's Gig Economy Crisis

“I used to work full-time, but now I rely on Entre to make ends meet,” said Amina Yusuf, a 32-year-old delivery worker in Lagos. “Sometimes I earn enough for the week, but other times I don’t get enough jobs. It’s a constant struggle.” Amina’s experience highlights a growing trend across Africa, where digital platforms are providing new opportunities but also exposing workers to instability. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that 28% of Nigeria’s labor force is now engaged in informal or gig-based work, a figure that is expected to rise.

Policy Challenges and Regulatory Gaps

The rapid growth of platforms like Entre has outpaced the development of labor laws in Nigeria. The country’s labor code, last updated in 2022, does not fully address the rights of gig workers, leaving many without access to social security, health benefits, or legal protections. This regulatory gap has led to calls for urgent reforms, with labor unions and civil society groups demanding better safeguards for digital workers.

“The government needs to act now,” said Chukwuma Okoro, a labor rights activist with the Nigerian Workers’ Association. “If we don’t create a legal framework for gig workers, we risk creating a new class of underpaid, unprotected laborers.” Okoro’s concerns reflect a broader challenge facing African governments, which must balance innovation with the need to protect workers in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Entre and the Broader African Development Context

The rise of Entre is part of a larger shift in Africa’s labor market, where digital platforms are reshaping employment patterns. In Kenya, for example, platforms like Uber and Jumia have created millions of jobs but also raised similar concerns about worker rights. Across the continent, governments are grappling with how to regulate these new forms of work while supporting economic growth.

For Nigeria, the challenge is particularly acute. With a youth population of over 80 million, the country needs to create millions of jobs to meet its development goals. Platforms like Entre offer a way to generate income, but they also highlight the need for a more comprehensive approach to employment. The World Bank estimates that Nigeria needs to create 7 million jobs annually to keep up with its growing population, a target that remains out of reach.

Education and Skills Development

To address these challenges, experts argue that education and skills training must be prioritized. Many gig workers lack the formal qualifications needed to transition into more stable roles, limiting their long-term economic prospects. Initiatives like the National Skills Development Strategy, launched in 2023, aim to equip workers with the skills needed for the modern economy, but implementation has been slow.

“We need to invest in education and vocational training,” said Dr. Nia Eze, an economist at the University of Lagos. “Without this, workers will remain trapped in low-paying, unstable jobs.” Eze’s point underscores the importance of integrating digital platforms like Entre into a broader development strategy that includes education, infrastructure, and governance reforms.

What’s Next for Entre and Nigeria’s Gig Workers?

As Entre continues to grow, the pressure on policymakers to act will only increase. The Nigerian government has already announced plans to draft new labor regulations for the gig economy, with a proposed framework expected by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, workers like Amina Yusuf remain hopeful that the system will eventually provide more stability and security.

For now, the story of Entre reflects both the promise and the perils of Africa’s digital transformation. As the continent moves toward greater economic integration and development, the experiences of gig workers will play a crucial role in shaping the future of labor across the region.