Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched a nationwide campaign to promote side jobs among young people, aiming to address the country’s soaring youth unemployment rate. The initiative, backed by the National Bureau of Statistics, comes as over 30% of Nigeria’s 214 million population are under 15, and youth unemployment has hit a record 27.8% in 2024. The campaign, which includes training programs and digital platforms, targets 1.2 million young Nigerians in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, with a focus on skills like coding, agriculture, and e-commerce.

Side Jobs as a Response to Economic Strain

The rise of side jobs in Nigeria is not just a trend but a survival strategy for many young people. With the official unemployment rate at 33.3% and the economy grappling with inflation and currency instability, many Nigerians are turning to alternative income sources. A recent survey by the Lagos-based think tank, Africa Development Institute, found that 68% of young workers in urban areas now engage in at least one side job to make ends meet.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches Side Job Campaign to Boost Youth Employment

“The government’s initiative is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to create formal employment,” said Amina Yusuf, a 24-year-old digital marketer in Lagos. “Side jobs help, but they’re not a long-term solution.” The campaign includes partnerships with tech startups and microfinance institutions to provide training and capital for small ventures.

Challenges in Implementation

Despite the government’s efforts, experts warn that the side job phenomenon could lead to overwork and burnout, especially among young people who are already stretched thin. The National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) has raised concerns that the initiative may not address the root causes of unemployment, such as poor education and lack of job creation. “We need more investment in vocational training and industrial policies that create jobs, not just encourage people to work multiple jobs,” said NUNS representative Chidi Okoro.

Furthermore, the informal nature of many side jobs poses risks. Without proper regulation, workers may lack access to social security, health benefits, or legal protections. In Kano, a city with a high rate of youth unemployment, local leaders are calling for better oversight of gig economy platforms to ensure fair treatment of workers.

Opportunities for Innovation and Growth

On the flip side, the side job culture is also driving innovation and entrepreneurship. In Abuja, a growing number of young people are leveraging digital tools to start small businesses, from online tutoring to mobile app development. The government’s new initiative includes a digital skills hub, which will offer free courses in coding, digital marketing, and financial literacy.

“This is a golden opportunity for Nigeria’s youth to tap into the digital economy,” said Dr. Nia Nwosu, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “If properly supported, side jobs could become a springboard for long-term career growth.” The initiative also aims to connect young entrepreneurs with investors and mentors, fostering a culture of innovation.

Regional Variations in Side Job Trends

While Lagos and Abuja have seen a surge in tech-based side jobs, in the north, many young people are turning to agriculture and trade. In Kano, for example, a growing number of youth are using social media to sell locally produced goods, from textiles to food products. This shift is helping to revive traditional industries and reduce dependency on formal employment.

In the south, the focus is more on digital and creative industries. Young people in Port Harcourt are using platforms like Instagram and YouTube to monetize their talents, from music production to content creation. These regional differences highlight the diverse ways in which Nigerians are adapting to economic challenges.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

The success of the government’s side job campaign will depend on its ability to provide meaningful support and long-term opportunities for young people. By the end of 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports plans to evaluate the program’s impact and adjust its strategies accordingly. Meanwhile, civil society groups and private sector leaders are calling for more collaboration to ensure that side jobs do not become a substitute for real economic growth.

As Nigeria’s youth continue to navigate a complex and uncertain job market, the focus must remain on creating sustainable opportunities that align with the continent’s broader development goals. The side job phenomenon, while a symptom of deeper economic issues, also offers a glimpse of the resilience and ingenuity that can drive Africa’s future. What happens next will determine whether this trend leads to lasting change or merely temporary relief.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria launches side job campaign to boost youth employment? Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched a nationwide campaign to promote side jobs among young people, aiming to address the country’s soaring youth unemployment rate. Why does this matter for economy-business? The campaign, which includes training programs and digital platforms, targets 1.2 million young Nigerians in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, with a focus on skills like coding, agriculture, and e-commerce. What are the key facts about nigeria launches side job campaign to boost youth employment? With the official unemployment rate at 33.3% and the economy grappling with inflation and currency instability, many Nigerians are turning to alternative income sources.

Editorial Opinion Regional Variations in Side Job Trends While Lagos and Abuja have seen a surge in tech-based side jobs, in the north, many young people are turning to agriculture and trade. These regional differences highlight the diverse ways in which Nigerians are adapting to economic challenges. — panapress.org Editorial Team