The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria's ruling party, has set the presidential primary date for May 15, with a registration fee of N100 million, according to Vanguard News. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the country's political calendar, as candidates prepare to vie for the party's nomination ahead of the 2027 general elections. The decision comes amid heightened political activity and growing anticipation for the next phase of Nigeria's democratic journey.

APC's N100m Fee: A Major Hurdle for Aspirants

The APC’s decision to set the presidential primary date at May 15 and require a N100 million registration fee has sparked immediate reactions across the political spectrum. The fee, which is among the highest in recent Nigerian political history, is seen as a major barrier for potential candidates, especially those from smaller political groups or grassroots movements. The requirement is expected to narrow the field to well-funded and established figures, raising concerns about inclusivity in the party's internal processes.

politics-governance · APC Sets Presidential Primary Date at N100m Fee — May 15 Deadline

The fee is not just a financial challenge but also a strategic move by the APC leadership to consolidate power and control the narrative ahead of the 2027 elections. With the party having dominated the presidency since 2015, the internal primary is viewed as a critical test of its ability to maintain unity and relevance in a politically dynamic environment.

Context: APC's Role in Nigeria's Development

The APC’s decision must be understood within the broader context of Nigeria’s development challenges, including economic instability, security threats, and governance issues. Since coming to power, the APC has been responsible for key policy decisions that have shaped the country's trajectory. The party's performance on economic growth, infrastructure development, and public service delivery will be closely scrutinised in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

As a key player in Nigeria's political landscape, the APC’s internal processes reflect the broader challenges of democratic consolidation and political inclusivity. The N100m fee is not just a domestic issue but also a signal of the party’s approach to leadership selection, which could influence the country’s development priorities and governance models in the coming years.

Implications for African Development Goals

The APC’s internal primary process is more than a national event — it has implications for Africa’s broader development goals. As one of the continent's largest economies, Nigeria's political stability and effective governance are crucial for regional integration, economic growth, and poverty reduction. The APC’s ability to manage its internal dynamics will shape its capacity to contribute to pan-African initiatives and regional cooperation efforts.

Development experts have pointed out that inclusive and transparent political processes are essential for sustainable development. The APC’s approach to its presidential primary may set a precedent for other African political parties, influencing how leadership is selected and how development agendas are shaped across the continent.

What to Watch Next: The Road to May 15

As the May 15 primary date approaches, the focus will be on who qualifies for the nomination and how the APC’s leadership will manage the selection process. The party has already begun mobilising its network of state chairmen and regional leaders to vet candidates, ensuring that the chosen presidential nominee aligns with the party’s vision and values.

The upcoming primary will also test the APC’s ability to balance internal factions and maintain unity. With several high-profile figures in the running, the process could become a battleground for influence and ideology. The outcome will not only determine the party’s presidential candidate but also set the tone for its campaign strategy and policy positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Looking Ahead: The 2027 Election and Beyond

The APC’s internal primary is just the beginning of a longer political journey. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the party will need to address pressing issues such as economic reform, security, and public service delivery. The selected presidential candidate will play a critical role in shaping the party’s message and strategy, which in turn will influence Nigeria’s development trajectory.

As the political landscape evolves, the APC’s approach to leadership selection and policy formulation will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers. The party’s ability to adapt and respond to the changing needs of the Nigerian people will determine its relevance and effectiveness in the years to come.

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