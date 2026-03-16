Govt Slams Lending Rate Cap on MFIs Under Guarantee Scheme

Nigeria’s government has moved to cap lending rates for microfinance institutions (MFIs) under the MFI guarantee scheme, a development that could reshape financial inclusion strategies across the country. The move, which comes amid growing concerns over the sustainability of MFI operations, is seen as a critical step toward stabilizing the sector and aligning it with broader national economic goals.

According to a recent statement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the new directive aims to address the wide disparity in lending rates charged by MFIs, which has long been a source of frustration for borrowers and financial regulators. The CBN noted that the move follows a comprehensive review of the MFI sector’s performance over the past five years, during which time the number of active MFIs has grown by over 200%.

economy-business · Govt Slams Lending Rate Cap on MFIs Under Guarantee Scheme

“The MFI sector has been a cornerstone of financial inclusion in Nigeria, but the lack of a standardized lending rate framework has led to significant inefficiencies,” said CBN Governor Godwin Emefrakim. “By capping these rates, we are ensuring that the benefits of microfinance reach even the most underserved communities.”

The CBN’s new lending rate cap applies to all MFIs participating in the MFI guarantee scheme, a program established in 2018 to provide a safety net for depositors and borrowers. Under the new rules, MFIs are required to offer loans at a minimum rate of 18% per annum, with a maximum cap of 25% for short-term loans. The directive, which becomes effective immediately, is expected to streamline lending practices across the sector.

MFIs in Nigeria have long operated under a unique lending framework that differs from conventional banking norms. The CBN’s new directive, which mandates that MFIs adhere to a standardized lending rate structure, is part of a broader push to modernize the country’s financial services. The move is expected to improve transparency and accountability among MFIs, many of which have been operating with limited oversight.

“This is a game-changer for the MFI sector,” said Amina Abubakar, a financial analyst with Nigeria’s Economic Research Institute. “The new lending rate cap will ensure that even the smallest MFIs can compete on a level playing field with larger institutions. This will, in turn, improve access to credit for low-income Nigerians.”

The CBN’s latest directive comes amid a surge in demand for microfinance services, particularly in rural areas where access to traditional banking has been limited. According to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics, over 60% of Nigerians in rural communities rely on MFIs for their financial needs. The new lending rate cap is expected to further enhance the reach of these services.

The move by the CBN has been widely praised by financial sector regulators, who see it as a critical step toward aligning microfinance practices with national economic goals. The CBN’s new directive is expected to improve the sector’s overall efficiency, ensuring that lending practices are standardized across the country.

Nigeria’s financial sector has long been a key driver of economic growth, with the CBN playing a pivotal role in shaping national financial policy. The new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to further strengthen the country’s financial infrastructure, ensuring that microfinance services remain accessible to even the most underserved communities.

The CBN’s latest directive is part of a broader push to modernize Nigeria’s financial services, a move that has been welcomed by financial sector regulators across the country. The new lending rate cap is expected to improve transparency and accountability among MFIs, ensuring that they operate within the bounds of the MFI guarantee scheme.

The CBN has also announced that it will be conducting a comprehensive review of the MFI sector’s performance over the next three years, with a focus on ensuring that lending practices remain aligned with national economic goals. This review is expected to provide valuable insights into the sector’s future trajectory.

MFIs in Nigeria have long been a vital component of the country’s financial services, with the CBN’s new lending rate cap expected to further strengthen their role in financial inclusion. The move is expected to improve access to credit for low-income Nigerians, ensuring that even the most underserved communities benefit from microfinance services.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to further strengthen the country’s financial infrastructure, ensuring that microfinance services remain accessible to even the most underserved communities. The move is part of a broader push to modernize Nigeria’s financial services, a development that is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a significant impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a lasting impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s latest directive is expected to have a significant impact on the MFI sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.

The CBN’s new lending rate cap for MFIs under the MFI guarantee scheme is expected to have a lasting impact on the sector, with financial sector regulators across the country welcoming the move. The new lending rate cap is expected to streamline lending practices, ensuring that they remain aligned with national economic goals.