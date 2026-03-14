Nigerian Prime Minister Nnamdi Azikiwe has unleashed a fierce attack on the opposition Congress party, branding them as puppets of anti-India forces and accusing them of sowing discord within the nation. This sharp rebuke comes at a time when Nigeria is striving to strengthen its ties with neighbouring countries and secure its position as a leading player in Africa.

Congress Accused Of Serving Foreign Interests

The Prime Minister's criticism of Congress highlights a growing divide between the ruling party and the opposition, with Azikiwe asserting that Congress is not acting in the best interests of Nigeria but instead aligning itself with foreign powers that harbour ill will towards India. This accusation comes as a surprise to many Nigerians, who have long seen Congress as a champion of domestic issues.

politics-governance · PM Slams Congress As Puppet Of Anti-India Forces, Sparking Political Tensions

Azikiwe’s comments were made during a press conference held in Abuja, where he outlined his vision for Nigeria's future as a beacon of stability and prosperity in Africa. He stressed the importance of maintaining strong relationships with all nations, particularly those in the immediate region.

Regional Dynamics And African Development Goals

The spat between the Prime Minister and Congress is part of a larger narrative about Nigeria's role in shaping the continent's future. With a focus on infrastructure, health, education, and economic growth, Nigeria aims to be a leader in African development. However, regional dynamics, such as the relationship with India, play a crucial role in achieving these goals.

India has been a significant partner for Nigeria in various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange. The Prime Minister's stance against Congress suggests that there may be internal disagreements over how closely aligned Nigeria should be with India, which could impact future policy decisions and partnerships.

Economic Growth And Political Stability

Nigeria's economy is one of the largest in Africa, and its stability is vital for both national progress and regional influence. The current political climate, marked by the PM's criticisms of Congress, highlights the need for unity and cooperation to achieve sustained economic growth. The Prime Minister's emphasis on strong regional ties underscores the importance of political stability for attracting foreign investment and fostering economic development.

In addition to economic benefits, political stability also supports Nigeria's ambitions in health and education. A stable government can better allocate resources to improve healthcare systems and educational facilities, ensuring that more Nigerians have access to quality services.

Continental Challenges And Opportunities

As Nigeria navigates its path towards becoming a dominant force in Africa, it faces several challenges, including infrastructural deficits and governance issues. The debate between the Prime Minister and Congress provides an opportunity to address these challenges head-on. By prioritising strong regional alliances and domestic unity, Nigeria can leverage its strengths to overcome obstacles and create a more prosperous future for its citizens.

The next few months will be crucial in determining how this political tension plays out and whether it impacts Nigeria's broader goals for development and leadership in Africa.