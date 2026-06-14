The 2026 FIFA World Cup is eight months away, but mounting questions about labour conditions, governance transparency, and the tournament's three-countr…

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is eight months away, but mounting questions about labour conditions, governance transparency, and the tournament's three-country format are already generating controversy. The event, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, faces scrutiny from human rights groups and football administrators who warn that the shine of the world's biggest sporting event is already tarnished.

What the 2026 World Cup Represents

The 2026 tournament marks a historic first: three nations sharing hosting duties for a FIFA World Cup. The decision to award the tournament to the North American bid came in 2018, beating a competing proposal from Morocco. FIFA's evaluation committee praised the existing infrastructure across 16 host cities, noting that stadium construction costs would be minimal compared to previous host nations.

Health & Medicine · The 2026 World Cup Is Already Facing Serious Credibility Problems

Sixteen cities will host matches, spanning from Los Angeles to New Jersey, with games distributed across the three countries. FIFA projects that the tournament will generate approximately $5 billion in revenue for the governing body, with a global television audience expected to exceed one billion viewers.

The Labour Rights Question

Human rights organisations have raised persistent concerns about working conditions at venues and infrastructure projects linked to the tournament. Reports from advocacy groups have documented cases of wage disputes and substandard accommodation for construction workers involved in stadium upgrades and related developments.

FIFA's own human rights advisory board has published assessments calling for stronger monitoring mechanisms. The organisation has established a remediation protocol, but critics argue that enforcement remains inconsistent and that affected workers often lack accessible channels for reporting grievances.

The controversy arrives against a backdrop of ongoing turbulence within FIFA itself. The organisation has navigated multiple corruption scandals over the past decade, including the 2015 indictment of senior officials that led to criminal prosecutions in the United States. While institutional reforms have been implemented, watchdog organisations maintain that structural vulnerabilities persist.

African football representatives have been particularly vocal in calling for greater transparency in tournament operations. Several continental football associations have submitted formal inquiries to FIFA requesting detailed breakdowns of revenue distribution and infrastructure investment commitments.

The Three-Country Format Creates New Challenges

Coordinating a World Cup across three nations presents logistical complexities that previous single-host tournaments did not face. Border crossings, visa arrangements, and inconsistent legal frameworks create potential friction points for teams, officials, and supporters travelling between host countries.

Scheduling has proven contentious, with fixture congestion and travel fatigue emerging as concerns for participating teams. Some football administrators have publicly questioned whether the three-nation model serves the sport's competitive integrity or prioritises commercial expansion over player welfare.

What Happens Next

FIFA has scheduled its final coordination meeting for November, where all participating member associations will receive operational briefings. The draw for the 2026 World Cup is expected to take place in December, finalising the group stage matchups that will determine early tournament trajectories.

Human rights monitors have indicated they will publish a comprehensive assessment of host nation preparations in the coming months. Whether that report brings reassurance or deepens the controversy will shape the narrative heading into next summer's tournament.

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